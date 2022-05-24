Poll strategist who worked on BJP's 2017 UP poll win in Cong's 2024 task force

NEW DELHI: Sunil Kanugolu, 40, a reclusive and media-shy election strategist, has been included in Congress’s eight-member Task Force-2024 and is likely to spearhead the party’s election management for the next national polls.

He worked on the successful 2017 Uttar Pradesh campaign of the Bharatiya Janata Party and joined the Congress this year. Konugulu was part of the founding team of the organisation A Billion Minds. Election strategist Prashant Kishor, who last month declined an offer to join Congress’s Empowered Action Group for the 2024 general elections, mentored Konugulu and made him part of the team that managed Narendra Modi’s 2014 campaign.

A Congress leader indicated Kanugolu is likely to play a crucial role in the election management team. Other members of the Task Force-2024 include P Chidambaram, Mukul Wasnik, Jairam Ramesh, KC Venugopal, Ajay Maken, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Randeep Singh Surjewala.

In a statement, Congress said that each member of the task force shall be assigned specific tasks related to organisation, communication and media, outreach, finance, and election management.

People aware of the matter said Wasnik and Venugopal are expected to handle organisational issues while Chidambaram might be asked to look into improving the party’s financial situation.

Another leader said Jairam Ramesh and Surjewala are likely to handle the public outreach cell and a revamped communication department. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will be a key member of the Task Force and may also play a role in election management.

Rahul Gandhi has been named a member of the Political Affairs Group. A third group formed on Tuesday will exclusively plan for the Kanyakumari to Kashmir Bharat Jodo Yatra from October 2 this year. The nine-member panel includes Digvijaya Singh, Sachin Pilot, Shashi Tharoor, and Ravneet Singh Bittu.

The three panels were formed nine days after organisational overhaul and the revival of Congress were discussed at the party’s Udaipur Nav Sankalp Shivir.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON