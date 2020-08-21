e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 21, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Polls to UP Rajya Sabha seat set for Sept 11

Polls to UP Rajya Sabha seat set for Sept 11

The last date for filing nominations will be September 1 and the polls and the results will be declared on September 11, the same day the polls are held

india Updated: Aug 21, 2020 14:06 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The Rajya Sabha seat fell vacant with the death of Samajwadi Party MP Amar Singh
The Rajya Sabha seat fell vacant with the death of Samajwadi Party MP Amar Singh (Arvind Yadav/HT photo)
         

The Election Commission (EC) on Friday announced September 11 as the date for election to the Rajya Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh previously held by Samajwadi Party MP Amar Singh.

The last date for filing nominations will be September 1. Polls will be held on September 11 and the results will be announced on the same day .

The late SP Member of Parliament, who was elected in 2016 as an Independent MP with the support of the party, passed away on August 1 this year. He was 64 at the time of his demise.

On July 30, the EC had announced that by-elections to two other Rajya Sabha seats, in Uttar Pradesh and Kerala, will be held on August 24. These seats fell vacant due to the demise of MPs holding them.

Samajwadi Party MP Beni Prasad Verma, and LDF-backed Independent MP, M P Veerendra Kumar, had held the seats. The seats fell vacant in March and May, respectively.

“The commission has also directed the chief secretaries concerned to depute a senior officer from the state to ensure that the extant instructions regarding Covid-19 containment measures are complied with while making arrangements for conducting the elections,” the EC said.

tags
top news
Reducing number of doctors holding back UP in fight against Covid-19
Reducing number of doctors holding back UP in fight against Covid-19
CBI starts probe into Sushant Singh Rajput’s death
CBI starts probe into Sushant Singh Rajput’s death
In a first, Lok Sabha employees to get annual uniform allowance
In a first, Lok Sabha employees to get annual uniform allowance
In Bihar, 65-yr-old had 8 kids in 18 months in govt records
In Bihar, 65-yr-old had 8 kids in 18 months in govt records
Madhya Pradesh first to offer govt jobs on basis of NRA test score, says CM
Madhya Pradesh first to offer govt jobs on basis of NRA test score, says CM
Joe Biden accepts Democratic nomination, vows to end ‘season of darkness’
Joe Biden accepts Democratic nomination, vows to end ‘season of darkness’
Kim Yo Jong: North Korea’s most powerful woman and now ‘de facto second-in-command’
Kim Yo Jong: North Korea’s most powerful woman and now ‘de facto second-in-command’
Richa Chadha: This term ‘outsiders’ in Bollywood should be abolished, we’re not some aliens
Richa Chadha: This term ‘outsiders’ in Bollywood should be abolished, we’re not some aliens
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyMS DhoniSushant Singh RajputHartalika Teej 2020 WishesChandrayaan-2

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In