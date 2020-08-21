Polls to UP Rajya Sabha seat set for Sept 11

india

Updated: Aug 21, 2020 14:06 IST

The Election Commission (EC) on Friday announced September 11 as the date for election to the Rajya Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh previously held by Samajwadi Party MP Amar Singh.

The last date for filing nominations will be September 1. Polls will be held on September 11 and the results will be announced on the same day .

The late SP Member of Parliament, who was elected in 2016 as an Independent MP with the support of the party, passed away on August 1 this year. He was 64 at the time of his demise.

On July 30, the EC had announced that by-elections to two other Rajya Sabha seats, in Uttar Pradesh and Kerala, will be held on August 24. These seats fell vacant due to the demise of MPs holding them.

Samajwadi Party MP Beni Prasad Verma, and LDF-backed Independent MP, M P Veerendra Kumar, had held the seats. The seats fell vacant in March and May, respectively.

“The commission has also directed the chief secretaries concerned to depute a senior officer from the state to ensure that the extant instructions regarding Covid-19 containment measures are complied with while making arrangements for conducting the elections,” the EC said.