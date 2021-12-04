Pollution body widens closure order: All schools in NCR shut

After the Delhi government closed all schools in the city due to high pollution levels, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) expanded the closure order to the entire national capital region (NCR) from Friday -- a move that some experts said will hit learning outcomes while not preventing the air crisis that young people face.

The Supreme Court, during a hearing related to air quality measures in the Capital, on Friday lamented that it was sought to be portrayed as a “villain” for trying to get schools shut although it did not pass any such order.

A bench, headed by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana, clarified that it did not give any direction to the effect, nor did it suggest that the Delhi government must shut schools; all it did on Thursday was to ask the Delhi government for reasons behind reopening them even as pollution levels were high.

“We don’t know whether its intentional or not [but] some sections of media try to project as if we are villains, and we want closure of schools. You (Delhi government) had said we were closing schools and introducing work from home. Then you yourself opened the schools. So, we asked for reasons,” the bench, which included justices Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud and Surya Kant, told senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, who appeared for the Delhi government.

On Thursday, the top court pulled up the Delhi government for reopening schools on November 29, asking if it was prudent to expose young children to bad air and toxic smog while adults were still working from home.

“Children have to go to schools at 6-7 in the morning in this bad weather...You have implemented work for home for the employees. So, parents work from home and children have to go to schools. What’s this?” it asked.

Singhvi replied at the time that the city government could reconsider its decision if the court wanted this, prompting the CJI to retort: “Don’t use our shoulders to fire shots. You are the government. You do your work.”

Hours later, the Delhi government announced closure of schools until further orders. By a late-night order on Thursday, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in the NCR and Adjoining Areas directed for closure of all schools and colleges in the NCR, except for the purpose of conducting examinations and laboratory practical.

On Friday, the bench regretted the way a section of the media reported the proceedings from a day ago about the discussion on closure of schools in the national capital, and sought to clarify that the court only enquired about the latest position since the Delhi government’s last affidavit said all schools were shut.

“Some section started projecting after yesterday’s hearing as if we are not concerned about welfare and education of children. Freedom of press is there...we cannot take it away. They can twist, write anything. You are a political party. You can have a press conference and say something, we cannot,” it further told Singhvi.

Singhvi agreed with the bench, complaining that reports reflecting Thursday’s proceedings in a tenor of administrative combat or as if the court wanted to take over the administration.

“Where did we say that we are interested in taking over administration? The fact of the matter is that neither the court said anything like that nor did we suggest anything like that,” retorted the bench.

Solicitor general Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Union government, supported Singhvi in his submissions, adding the court had not issued any mandate to the Delhi government on closure of schools.

Delhi has been in the grip of hazardous pollution since November, a bad air spike that was first fuelled largely by smoke from stubble fires in Haryana and Punjab. However, while they ebbed out towards the end of November, pollution levels have remained either in the upper reaches of the ‘very poor’ zone or in the ‘severe’ level.

The air quality index (AQI) on Friday improved to 349 (very poor) after light rain and stronger winds throughout the previous day, when the AQI was 429 (severe).

Schools in Delhi have been shut four separate times since March last year – twice owing to concerns over Covid-19, and twice in less than three weeks because of the pollution. Experts have, however, repeatedly pointed that the pollution levels are as bad indoors as they are outside, if not worse. Further, they have also flagged concerns over the mental health impact and learning gaps that the repeated interruptions have caused.

On Friday, the bench allowed the Delhi government’s application to let it go ahead with construction work related to hospitals in the city. The application sought permission for construction activities for seven new Covid hospitals at Shalimar Bagh, Kirari, Sultanpuri, Raghubir Nagar, Sarita Vihar, GTB Hospital and Chacha Nehru Hospital.

The plea stated that the work for these Covid hospitals had begun in October but had to be stopped due to a ban on construction activities. It added that six months will be required to complete the work.

The city government also submitted a list of another 19 hospitals where some additional and remodelling work had to be carried out. Mehta supported the Delhi government’s application.

The top court allowed the plea subject to city government’s compliance with the guidelines laid down by CAQM.

Singhvi, however, maintained that the Delhi government has taken strongest possible measures to control pollution and that there is no dilution of the court order. He admitted that schools in the city have reopened from November 29, adding that children have also been given the option of online studies instead of physical classes.

“There are various reports on learning loss due to school closure during the pandemic and therefore, it was decided to reopen the schools with the option of online teaching,” Singhvi argued.