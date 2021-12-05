Port town of Paradip sees cloudburst as Cyclone Jawad brushes Odisha coast

Slums in the port town of Paradip in Odisha’s Jagatsinghpur district on Monday saw waterlogging for hours together as a cloudburst almost threatened to inundate the town totally after the depression over the Bay of Bengal moved closer to the Odisha coast on Sunday afternoon.

Cyclonic storm Jawad which threatened to hit the Odisha coast at Puri, weakened to a depression on Sunday afternoon before approaching the coast, but did not make landfall. Originally estimated to bring wind blowing at 90-100 kmph, the actual wind speed was less than half of it by Sunday afternoon. It then moved north-eastwards with a speed of 25 kmph and lay centred about 30 km southeast of Paradip over northwest Bay of Bengal by 5.30 pm. Moving in a north-north-eastwards direction, it will weaken further by Sunday midnight along the West Bengal coast.

Though the system weakened, it led to a sudden downpour in Paradip. IMD officials said Paradip saw 109 mm of rain between 2.30 pm and 3,30 pm after the associated cyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal led to intense rainfall triggered by huge difference of wind shear between upper and lower level of the atmosphere.

“The clouds took a tornadic structure due to the atmospheric system. Nowhere in Odisha has cloudburst occurred in the last 5 years,” said Uma Shankar Das, senior scientist at the Regional Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar. The city witnessed a total of 201 mm of rainfall since 8.30 am on Sunday, the highest in Odisha. A social media user from Paradip said the town suddenly became dark. “The town became almost dark like night. Heavy downpour...” tweeted a person from Paradip.

Cloudbursts are short-duration, intense rainfall events over a small area and as per IMD when the amount of rainfall in a particular region exceeds 100 millimetres per hour, it is called cloudburst. As per IMD, only 30 such incidents have been recorded in India between 1970 and 2016. Cloudbursts generally occur in mountainous and desert regions, but are also experienced over continental landmasses due to strong vertical velocity with a continuous flow of moisture from nearby water bodies.

Paradip Port Trust officials said no damage was caused to the port infrastructure and cleaning of choked drains is going on. Trees and branches have been cleared from the roads to make way for traffic, said a port official. There was no report of any casualties from the town due to the cloudburst.

Coastal regions experienced heavy rainfall during the last 24 hours. According to the IMD, the highest amount of rainfall of 158 mm was recorded in Khallikote in Ganjam district during the last 24 hours (till 8:30 am Sunday). Similarly, 107.5 mm rainfall was reported from Nayagarh and 86 mm in Chhatrapur.

Director, Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre, HR Biswas said the rainfall activity will continue in Odisha during the next 24 hours as the deep depression moved along the Odisha coast. “The squally weather will continue with gusty winds along the coastal region. So, the warning for fishermen and Port warning will remain in force till Monday. There are chances that some flights from and to Bhubaneswar might be regulated depending on the impact on visibility due to heavy rains,” Biswas said.

In West Bengal, the state government stopped ferry services on the Hooghly River and urged tourists not to visit seaside resorts, as rain lashed Kolkata and other southern parts of the state on Sunday. “With the system likely to move north-north-eastwards along the Odisha coast towards West Bengal and develop into a well-marked low pressure area, light to moderate rainfall has begun in Kolkata, Howrah, North and South 24 Parganas, and Purba and Paschim Medinipur districts,” an official said.

Heavy rain will occur in some isolated parts of south Bengal, including coastal areas of South 24 Parganas and Purba Medinipur districts, and parts of Purba Bardhhaman, he said.