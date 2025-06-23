Amaravati, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday emphasised the need to position the state as a hub for advanced technologies and innovation in the aerospace and defence sectors. Position Andhra as hub for advanced aerospace, defence tech: CM Naidu

Reviewing the Aerospace and Defence Policy 4.0 at the Secretariat, which aims to attract investments of up to ₹1 lakh crore, Naidu stressed the importance of technology in defence, especially in the wake of Operation Sindoor.

"The Chief Minister emphasised the need to position the state as a hub for advanced technologies and innovation in the aerospace and defence sectors… He underscored the growing role of technology in national defence," said an official press release, quoting Naidu.

He also highlighted the importance of developing such technologies for both defence applications and improving daily life.

Pointing to the immense potential in national defence and internal security, Naidu said the new policy should play a pivotal role in facilitating the establishment of industries aligned with these priorities.

Naidu suggested several amendments to ensure national security remains a top focus. Aerospace and Defence Advisor Satish Reddy also joined the review meeting via video conference and offered his suggestions.

Further, Naidu underscored the need to support MSMEs in the sector and proposed a ₹100-crore annual corpus fund, along with the inclusion of logistics subsidies in the new policy.

The policy designates specialised manufacturing corridors across Andhra Pradesh, including Visakhapatnam-Srikakulam for naval systems, Jaggaiahpet-Donakonda for missile production, Kurnool-Orvakal for drone technologies, and Lepakshi-Madakasira for aerospace electronics.

Tirupati is expected to emerge as a research and development hub with the proposed DRDO Centre of Excellence, the press release added.

Officials informed Naidu that Bharat Forge and Millimetre Wave companies are preparing to invest in the Madakasira cluster.

So far, 23 companies have invested ₹22,000 crore in Andhra Pradesh’s aerospace and defence clusters, generating employment for 17,000 people, the press release stated.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.