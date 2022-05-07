Post-mortem exam of BJP worker held in West Bengal

The post mortem examination of the body of Arjun Chowrasia, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) youth wing leader found dead in Kolkata, was conducted at the Command Hospital on Saturday as the political row over the case continued.

The 26-year-old youth was found hanging in an abandoned building close to his house in north Kolkata’s Cossipore area on Friday morning, hours before Union home minister Amit Shah landed in the city.

On Saturday, the ruling Trinamool Congress raised questions over the impartiality of the post-mortem examination.

“Shah alleged that it was a ‘political murder’. Will the Command Hospital, which comes under the Union government, now give a statement against him? Will the doctors retain their job if they give any statement against him? We have doubts over the impartiality of the post-mortem report. How can a Union minister claim that it was a political murder without any investigation?” said Firhad Hakim, state minister.

During the hearing of a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) on Friday, the Calcutta high court ordered that the post-mortem examination of Chowrasia be conducted at the Command Hospital in Kolkata in the presence of the chief judicial magistrate of South 24-Parganas. The court also ordered videography of the examination.

“On multiple occasions in the past, when BJP workers died, the state’s chief minister had declared that they were cases of suicide even before the investigation could start. The post-mortem was conducted at Command Hospital on the orders of the Calcutta high court. Even the court has no faith in the state police,” said Dilip Ghosh, BJP’s national vice president.

The victim’s body, which was kept at the state-run RG Kar Hospital on Friday, was taken to the Command Hospital amidst tight security Saturday morning, where the post-mortem examination was done. The report would be submitted to the Calcutta high court.

Chowrasia’s body was later taken to the BJP state headquarters in central Kolkata, where senior leaders paid their last respect. The body was then taken to Chowrasia’s home for the family members and later for cremation.

“We have no faith in the police. We want a CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) probe. We have told everything to Shah when he came to visit us on Friday. He assured all help,” said Subhas Chowrasia, the victim’s uncle.

Meanwhile, police pickets were set up to beef up security near the building, where the body was found and near Chowrasia’s house. CCTV cameras were also installed by the police. The high court had ordered that the victim’s family be given police protection.

Shah on Friday had alleged that it was a ‘political murder’ and blamed the TMC government for it. The Union home minister demanded a CBI probe after visiting the victim’s family while he also sought a report from the state government.

“Yesterday, the TMC government completed one year of its term. Today, political murders have started in the state. The BJP condemns the murder of Chowrasia. I met the grieving family. His grandmother was also beaten. The BJP demands CBI inquiry into the incident,” Shah told reporters in Kolkata on Friday.

TMC won the Bengal elections in 2021, defeating the BJP after a fiercely fought campaign. “It is unfortunate that the BJP is playing politics over a death. TMC has nothing to do with this death, as is being alleged. It needs to be investigated whether BJP is trying to create an issue by sacrificing a worker of one of its rebel factions when a central leader is in town. BJP has no issue, and this could be an effort to stage a drama,” Kunal Ghosh, TMC spokesperson, said on Friday.