AI flight to New York returns to Mumbai after security threat, says airline

An Air India flight from Mumbai to New York had to return to Mumbai due to a potential security threat, Air India spokesperson said. There were 303 passengers and 19 crew members on board. There were 303 passengers and 19 crew members on board. (File photo)

“A potential security threat was detected mid-flight on AI119 operating Mumbai-New York (JFK) today, 10 March 2025. After following the necessary protocols, the flight air-returned to Mumbai, in the interest of the safety and security of all on board. The flight landed safely back in Mumbai at 1025am”, the statement said.

Also Read: 10 hours in the sky, 11 toilets clogged: Delhi-bound Air India flight returns to Chicago, says report

“The aircraft is undergoing mandatory checks by security agencies, and Air India is extending its full cooperation to the authorities. The flight has been rescheduled to operate at 0500 hours of 11 March 2025, and all passengers have been offered hotel accommodation, meals, and other assistance until then. Our colleagues on the ground are making sure to minimise the inconvenience caused to our passengers by this disruption. As always, Air India accords the highest priority to the safety of passengers and crew”, the statement added.