Power to initiate cases based on letters only for have-nots, SC tells NGT

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday told the National Green Tribunal (NGT) that its jurisdiction to initiate cases based on letters was meant for have-nots and those who cannot approach the courts and not for lawmakers.

“What is this? NGT is entertaining letter of a Member of Parliament [MP] too,” said a bench of justices BR Gavai and Hima Kohli. “We thought the epistolary jurisdiction of the tribunal [to initiate cases based on letters ] was available for the have-nots, and those who cannot approach Courts and not legislators.”

The bench was hearing the Andhra Pradesh government’s appeal against a May 6 NGT order stopping the work of a tourism project at Rushikonda Hills in Vishakhapatnam. The order came months after rebel YSR Congress MP Raghu Ramakrishna Raju Kanumuru wrote to NGT in October that the project will harm the environment.

The state government allocated around 70-acre land at Rushikonda Hills to develop the scenic area overseeing the Rushikonda Lake. In 2006, Haritha Resorts were constructed there. As the resorts became outdated, the state government last year decided to reconstruct them.

Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, who appeared for the Andhra government, said NGT passed the order without hearing the state. He pointed out NGT formed an expert panel in December to look into the matter following Kanumuru’s letter and that it found no violations of any laws in its report submitted in March.

The state government argued stopping the project at this stage will lead to economic loss as 40% of the work has been completed. It added that 300 workers are working on the project and that ₹180 crore have been the spent on it. The state government said substantial work on the project is expected to be completed by July and any further delay will escalate the construction cost. It added NGT also failed to take note of a high court order in December allowing the project to go on.

The bench said NGT is subordinate to the high court. “There is also a judgment in this regard. Was this order shown to NGT?”

Singhvi said the state approached NGT with facts, but it refused to modify its earlier stand. “...we have no objection certificate...from AP [Andhra Pradesh] Pollution Control Board, forest clearance, permission from the Coastal Zone Management Authority, and Coastal Regulation Zone clearance from Union environment ministry.”

Advocate Balaji Srinivasan, who represented Kanumuru, sought a day to take instructions as the bench posted the matter for hearing on Wednesday.