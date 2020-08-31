Pranab Mukherjee passes away: Manmohan Singh condoles demise, says lost one of greatest leaders of Independent India

india

Updated: Aug 31, 2020 22:11 IST

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh condoled the demise of former President Pranab Mukherjee on Monday and said the country has lost one of its greatest leaders of independent India.

“I have learnt with profound sorrow about the passing away of Shri Pranab Mukherjee, Former President of India,” Singh said in a statement.

“In his death, our country has lost one of its greatest leaders of Independent India. He and I worked very closely in the Government of India and I depended on him a great deal for his wisdom, vast knowledge and experience of public affairs,” the former PM said.

Pranab Mukherjee and Singh’s political careers overlapped briefly from 2012 to 2014 as the former served as the country’s President from 2012 to 2017, and the latter served as Indian PM from 2004 to 2014.

The former Indian President passed away on Monday evening after he had suffered a fall at his Rajaji Marg house and had been operated to remove a blood clot in his brain on August 10. Doctors on Monday morning warned that there was a decline in his condition and he was in septic shock due to infection in his lung.

As news of Pranab Mukherjee’s death emerged, Prime Minister Modi paid tributes to the veteran politician who had guided him when he first came to Delhi from Gujarat in 2014, ready to take charge as prime minister. “He has left an indelible mark on the development trajectory of our nation. A scholar par excellence, a towering statesman, he was admired across the political spectrum and by all sections of society,” PM Modi tweeted.