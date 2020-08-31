e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 31, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Pranab Mukherjee’s death: ‘Pranab Da’s demise has left a huge void in Indian polity’, tweets Amit Shah

Pranab Mukherjee’s death: ‘Pranab Da’s demise has left a huge void in Indian polity’, tweets Amit Shah

Pranab Mukherjee died at the Army Hospital (R&R), Delhi Cantt on Monday.

india Updated: Aug 31, 2020 18:51 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Former president Pranab Mukherjee died on Monday.
Former president Pranab Mukherjee died on Monday. (AFP File Photo )
         

Union home minister Amit Shah condoled the death of former president Pranab Mukherjee on Monday.

The 84-year-old had been in a coma and was on ventilator support since August 10 after he underwent surgery to remove a clot in his brain.

“Deeply anguished on the passing away of former President of India, Bharat Ratna Shri Pranab Mukherjee ji. He was a vastly experienced leader who served the nation with utmost devotion. Pranab da’s distinguished career is a matter of great pride for the entire country,” the home minister tweeted.

In a second tweet, Shah said, “Pranab Da’s life will always be cherished for his impeccable service and indelible contribution to our motherland. His demise has left a huge void in Indian polity. My sincerest condolences are with his family and followers on this irreparable loss. Om Shanti Shanti Shanti.”

The Congress veteran’s health had declined in the morning, the Army Hospital (R&R) had said. He was in septic shock due to the lung infection and was being treated by a team of specialists, the hospital added.

tags
top news
Pranab Mukherjee, ex-president and Congress veteran, dies in Delhi hospital
Pranab Mukherjee, ex-president and Congress veteran, dies in Delhi hospital
‘A scholar par excellence’: PM Modi condoles demise of Pranab Mukherjee
‘A scholar par excellence’: PM Modi condoles demise of Pranab Mukherjee
Pranab Mukherjee dies: A look at his illustrious political career
Pranab Mukherjee dies: A look at his illustrious political career
‘Passing of an era’: President Kovind condoles Pranab Mukherjee’s death
‘Passing of an era’: President Kovind condoles Pranab Mukherjee’s death
‘Tweets not intended to disrespect SC, judiciary’: Prashant Bhushan
‘Tweets not intended to disrespect SC, judiciary’: Prashant Bhushan
India’s economy contracts by 23.9%, worst in decades
India’s economy contracts by 23.9%, worst in decades
Satellite imagery shows PLA building heliport at tri-junction of India, Bhutan and China
Satellite imagery shows PLA building heliport at tri-junction of India, Bhutan and China
Galaxy A71’s Quick Switch feature saves Radhika Madan’s day [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s Quick Switch feature saves Radhika Madan’s day [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputTelangana’s Covid-19 tallyPranab MukherjeeUnlock 4 guidelines

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In