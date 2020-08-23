e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 23, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Pranab Mukherjee still in deep coma, no change in medical condition: Hospital

Pranab Mukherjee still in deep coma, no change in medical condition: Hospital

Mukherjee, 84, underwent a critical brain surgery at the hospital to remove a clot after he suffered a fall at his Rajaji Marg residence on August 10.

india Updated: Aug 23, 2020 11:40 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Former President Pranab Mukherjee is on ventilator support
Former President Pranab Mukherjee is on ventilator support (PTI Photo)
         

Former President Pranab Mukherjee’s medical condition remained unchanged on Sunday morning, Army’s Research and Referral (R&R) Hospital said.

Mukherjee, 84, underwent a critical brain surgery at the hospital to remove a clot after he suffered a fall at his Rajaji Marg residence on August 10. He is on ventilator support since then.

On August 21, Sharmistha Mukherjee, the former President’s daughter, tweeted her gratitude for everyone’s good wished and prayers for her father’s quick recovery. Singer Lata Mangeshkar’s call inquiring about her father’s health was ‘heartwarming’, she said in her tweet.

“So many good wishes and calls of concern for Baba pouring in from across the world have touched my core. A call today from Bharat Ratna @mangeshkarlata ji enquiring and praying for him was truly heart-warming. She knew my Ma well. May God bless her,” her tweet read.

Mukherjee was the 13th President of India from 2012 to 2017.

tags
top news
A day after million mark, India performs 800k Covid-19 tests
A day after million mark, India performs 800k Covid-19 tests
Javadekar announces SOPs for resuming film, TV shooting
Javadekar announces SOPs for resuming film, TV shooting
‘Change in leadership, complete rehaul’: Top Cong leaders write to Sonia
‘Change in leadership, complete rehaul’: Top Cong leaders write to Sonia
CBI record Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend Siddharth Pithani, cook’s statements
CBI record Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend Siddharth Pithani, cook’s statements
Trump campaign woos Indian Americans with ‘Howdy Modi’, ‘Namaste Trump’
Trump campaign woos Indian Americans with ‘Howdy Modi’, ‘Namaste Trump’
Balance, skill, temperament: Gavaskar names ‘India’s best-ever Test team’
Balance, skill, temperament: Gavaskar names ‘India’s best-ever Test team’
Donald Trump ordered to pay $44,100 in Stormy Daniels legal fees
Donald Trump ordered to pay $44,100 in Stormy Daniels legal fees
‘Sorry but BCCI didn’t treat Dhoni the right way’: Saqlain Mushtaq
‘Sorry but BCCI didn’t treat Dhoni the right way’: Saqlain Mushtaq
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyMS DhoniSushant Singh RajputHartalika Teej 2020 WishesChandrayaan-2

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In