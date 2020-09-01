e-paper
Home / India News / ‘Pranab Mukherjee will be remembered by generations for his efforts towards India’s progress’: PM Modi pays tributes

‘Pranab Mukherjee will be remembered by generations for his efforts towards India’s progress’: PM Modi pays tributes

The former President, who passed away on Monday evening after fighting a 21-day battle with multiple ailments at the Army’s Research and Referral Hospital in Delhi cantonment , was cremated with full state honours at the Lodhi road electric crematorium on Tuesday afternoon.

india Updated: Sep 01, 2020 16:24 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PM Modi shared pictures paying tributes to Mukherjee on Twitter and said that the former President will be remembered by generations for his efforts towards India’s progress.
PM Modi shared pictures paying tributes to Mukherjee on Twitter and said that the former President will be remembered by generations for his efforts towards India's progress.
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes former president Pranab Mukherjee in New Delhi on Tuesday. PM Modi shared pictures paying tributes to Mukherjee on Twitter and said that the former President will be remembered by generations for his efforts towards India’s progress.

The former president, who passed away on Monday evening after fighting a 21-day battle with multiple ailments at the Army’s Research and Referral Hospital in Delhi cantonment , was cremated with full state honours at the Lodhi Road electric crematorium on Tuesday afternoon.

The former president was also given a guard of honour by an Indian Army contingent and a gun salute. His son Abhijit Mukherjee performed the last rites.

Mukherjee’s family and relatives paid their last respects clad in PPE kits while conforming to Covid-19 norms.

