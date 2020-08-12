Pranab Mukherjee ’s condition critical, remains on ventilator support

india

Updated: Aug 13, 2020 01:53 IST

Former President Pranab Mukherjee’s health condition continues to be critical and he remains on ventilator support at the Army (R&R) Hospital, authorities announced on Wednesday.

“Shri. Pranab Mukherjee’s health condition continues to remain critical. Presently he is haemodynamically stable and on a ventilator,” a statement from the hospital said.

Mukherjee was admitted on Monday for a brain surgery to remove a clot.

“Last year 8 August was one of the happiest days for me as my dad received Bharat Ratna. Exactly a year later on 10 Aug he fell critically ill. May God do whatever is best for him & give me strength to accept both joys & sorrows of life with equanimity. I sincerely thank all for their concerns,” his daughter Sharmistha, a Congress leader, tweeted on Wednesday.

The 84-year-old former president announced on Twitter on Monday that he tested positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) while undergoing a routine check-up.

Mukherjee, who was the India’s president between 2012 and 2017 and awarded the Bharat Ratna last year, kept his public interactions at a minimum after the pandemic hit India earlier this year.