Home / India News / Pranab Mukherjee ’s condition critical, remains on ventilator support

The 84-year-old former president announced on Twitter on Monday that he tested positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) while undergoing a routine check-up.

india Updated: Aug 13, 2020 01:53 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Pranab Mukherjee, who was the India’s president between 2012 and 2017 and awarded the Bharat Ratna last year, kept his public interactions at a minimum after the pandemic hit India earlier this year.
Pranab Mukherjee, who was the India’s president between 2012 and 2017 and awarded the Bharat Ratna last year, kept his public interactions at a minimum after the pandemic hit India earlier this year. (HT Photo)
         

Former President Pranab Mukherjee’s health condition continues to be critical and he remains on ventilator support at the Army (R&R) Hospital, authorities announced on Wednesday.

“Shri. Pranab Mukherjee’s health condition continues to remain critical. Presently he is haemodynamically stable and on a ventilator,” a statement from the hospital said.

Mukherjee was admitted on Monday for a brain surgery to remove a clot.

“Last year 8 August was one of the happiest days for me as my dad received Bharat Ratna. Exactly a year later on 10 Aug he fell critically ill. May God do whatever is best for him & give me strength to accept both joys & sorrows of life with equanimity. I sincerely thank all for their concerns,” his daughter Sharmistha, a Congress leader, tweeted on Wednesday.

