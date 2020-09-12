‘Pranayam, regular exercise’: Goa CM Pramod Sawant on his Covid ‘recovery’

india

Updated: Sep 12, 2020 00:04 IST

Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant recommends pranayam, a healthy diet and regular exercise, saying it helped him recover from coronavirus.

Addressing a press conference via video for the first time since he tested positive, Sawant said that he will continue to remain in isolation for at least another seven days after which he expects to resume his regular duties.

“I felt mild symptoms on September 1 on account of which I took a test and was found positive. But other than fever and body ache for a day, I had no other symptoms and have recovered,” Sawant told media persons.

“From my own experience I can say a healthy diet, regular exercise and pranayam has helped me recover from the disease. Many have experienced the need for post-Covid care and I would recommend the regular pranayam, drinking ample liquids and a good diet,” Sawant, who himself is an ayurvedic practitioner, said.

Pranayam is a breathing technique that has health benefits.

The CM went on to say that the state government would now be setting up centres for post-Covid care since many patients continued to experience symptoms even after they have recovered. They complain of fibrosis in the lungs or muscle pain or a persistent cough and other symptoms that require rehabilitation, he said.

After testing positive on September 2, the CM isolated himself at home and said that he increased his exercise time and followed it religiously over the past 10 days.

Cases in Goa are at nearly 25,000 while deaths have reached 276 with six to ten deaths being recorded daily. Critical care beds are in short supply in the state which has led to patients being accommodated on the floor of the state’s premier Goa Medical College and Hospital.

The state has four dedicated Covid-19 hospitals with the fourth hospital having only just been commissioned.

While Goa has among the highest per capita testing rates, cases are also among the highest in the country and positivity rate remains high at nearly 30% far higher than the national average and much higher than the recommended 10% or below.