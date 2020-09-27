e-paper
Home / India News / Prasad key link in drug supply chain to Rhea says NCB, seeks custody extension

Prasad key link in drug supply chain to Rhea says NCB, seeks custody extension

The agency claims that Prasad’s role in the drug peddling chain was revealed during the interrogation of Sanket Patel, allegedly one of the drug peddlers.

india Updated: Sep 27, 2020 13:39 IST
Charul Shah | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
Charul Shah | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
Executive producer Kshitij Ravi Prasad was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau in a drugs case linked to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.
Executive producer Kshitij Ravi Prasad was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau in a drugs case linked to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.(PTI Photo)
         

Executive producer Kshitij Ravi Prasad who was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in the drugs abuse case linked to actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death is being produced before a magistrate on Sunday. NCB has sought his custody for nine days till October 5.

Prasad was arrested on Saturday for allegedly receiving contraband from the alleged peddlers who had supplied charas to Showik and Rhea Chakraborty. The agency has in its application, submitted before the magistrate court, said that during the house search done on Friday, they recovered ‘one roll joint believed to be remains of smoked ganja.’

The agency has claimed that Prasad’s role was revealed during the interrogation of Sanket Patel, allegedly one of the drug peddlers. Patel claimed that he had delivered Ganja (Weed) to Prasad at his residence in Andheri on the instructions of Karamjeet Singh. Singh is alleged to be a drug distributor with a local network that caters to the Bollywood fraternity.

“He (Patel) further stated that he delivered Ganja around 12 times to Prasad from May 2020 to July 2020. Further, Prasad made a payment of Rs 3,500 each time after taking the delivery of 50 grams of Ganja,” reads the application of NCB seeking Prasad’s custody.

The agency further states that during interrogation Prasad admitted to have taken Ganja from arrested alleged drug peddler Ankush Arneja and Singh through his associate Patel. It is to be noted that Patel had claimed that he used to supply contraband to Arneja on instructions of Singh.

Also Read: Sushant Singh Rajput case drug angle: NCB questions Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor

“From the above it is clear that Prasad purchased Hashish/Ganja from Arneja, further Arneja used to purchase drugs from accused Anuj Keshwani. Hence Prasad is part of the conspiracy for drug procurement with Arneja and his co-accused. Prasad was connected with Keshwani and Keshwani was linked with Kaizan Ibrahim, who was further linked with accused Dipesh Sawant and Sawant was linked with Showik, Rhea, Rajput,” reads the remand application.

Watch: ‘NCB probe is fine but…’: Ramdas Athawale asks CBI to probe Sushant’s death

While disclosing the alleged chain of distribution of Ganja, the agency in its application has stated that, “Patel supplied Ganja/Weed to Arneja and the said contraband was purchased by him from accused Singh. On the instruction of accused Singh, accused Patel purchased Charas/Weed and further delivered it to Prasad. Samuel Miranda (Former house manager of Rajput) and Prasad have taken delivery of Ganja from Singh and his associate.”

