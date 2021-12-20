Prasar Bharati signs MoU to promote Indian culture, episodes to telecast on Doordarshan

Public broadcaster Prasar Bharati signed a memorandum of understanding on Monday with the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) to promote Indian culture. It will be telecast on the national and international channels of Doordarshan.

“The MoU aims to bring forth the best of Indian culture to the national and international audiences and provide TV and digital platforms to the performing artists. In collaboration with the ICCR, Doordarshan will produce 52 half-hour episodes, based on cultural events/concerts/performances of music/dance organized by the ICCR,” said the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting through a press release.

The MoU will be in operation for the next three years from December 2021 to December 2024.

The performances of eminent artists associated with the ICCR will be telecast on Doordarshan’s associated channels. “The dance and music performances will be showcased on DD National, DD India, regional channels of Doordarshan and Prasar Bharati News Services (Digital Platform of Prasar Bharati) in the form of a weekly programme,” the release further read.

The memorandum was signed between Director Generals of Doordarshan and ICCR, Mayank Kumar Agrawal and Dinesh K Patnaik along with other senior members from both organizations.

Previously, Prasar Bharati signed an MoU with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology to bring quality educational programmes to every household, including those in rural and remote areas.