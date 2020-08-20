e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 20, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Prashant Bhushan asks Supreme Court to defer hearing on his sentence in contempt case

Prashant Bhushan asks Supreme Court to defer hearing on his sentence in contempt case

The apex court had taken suo moto notice of two tweets posted by Bhushan on June 27 and 29 where he had accused the present Chief Justice of India of closing down courts and past CJIs of destroying democracy.

india Updated: Aug 20, 2020 08:27 IST
Abraham Thomas
Abraham Thomas
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
File photo of lawyer Prashant Bhushan.
File photo of lawyer Prashant Bhushan.(PTI)
         

Lawyer Prashant Bhushan has appealed to the Supreme Court to defer hearing on his punishment in a contempt of court case till the time his review petition against the August 14 conviction order is taken up.

The apex court had taken suo moto notice of two tweets posted by Bhushan on June 27 and 29 where he had accused the present Chief Justice of India (CJI) of closing down courts and past CJIs of destroying democracy.

The application comes on the eve of the hearing fixed for his sentencing by a bench of Justices Arun Mishra, BR Gavai and Krishna Murari.

The application by Bhushan said, “The applicant intends to file a review against the order of August 14 after studying the order, in detail, and seeking appropriate legal counsel as the ramification of the said order is of grave constitutional significance, in particular on the right to free speech.” He has 30 days to file a review under Order 47 of the Supreme Court Rules, 2013.

“In view of the same, the hearing on sentence as fixed on August 20, be deferred till the consideration of the review by this Court,” Bhushan prayed.

In the event the court still proceeds to conduct the hearing, Bhushan made an alternate prayer. He said, “If this court proceeds with the hearing on sentence and imposes any sentence, the same may be directed to be stayed till the remedy of review is exhausted by the applicant.”

In its judgment passed on August 14, the bench had held, “The Indian judiciary is not only one of the pillars on which the Indian democracy stands but is the central pillar. An attempt to shake the very foundation of constitutional democracy has to be dealt with an iron hand.” The Court found Bhushan’s tweets criticising the judiciary to be distorted on facts and “malicious attacks” having potential to shake public confidence in the judicial system.

Under the Contempt of Court Act, an act of criminal contempt of court can attract a punishment of six months imprisonment or Rs 2,000 fine or both. Bhushan pointed out in his application that in criminal contempt proceedings, the Supreme Court functions like a trial court and is also the last court. There is no appeal to a higher forum once the top court sentences a person for contempt.

Bhushan requested the court to accept his request for deferment in view of the underlying public policy with respect to safeguarding liberty of a citizen under Article 21.

tags
htsmartcast
top news
Sheikh Hasina pushes for infra projects at FS Shringla meet, then makes a promise
Sheikh Hasina pushes for infra projects at FS Shringla meet, then makes a promise
US elections 2020: Kamala Harris nominated as Democratic vice presidential candidate
US elections 2020: Kamala Harris nominated as Democratic vice presidential candidate
India-China WMCC meet today: 5 things to know
India-China WMCC meet today: 5 things to know
PM to announce results of Swachh Survekshan 2020 at 11am
PM to announce results of Swachh Survekshan 2020 at 11am
Drained of all hope, NCR cities left to sink or swim
Drained of all hope, NCR cities left to sink or swim
Just a conspiracy to defame Aaditya Thackeray: Sena on Sushant Singh Rajput probe
Just a conspiracy to defame Aaditya Thackeray: Sena on Sushant Singh Rajput probe
Pakistan on lookout for new voice to lead Hurriyat
Pakistan on lookout for new voice to lead Hurriyat
Covid update: Facebook’s misinformation; Delhi hotels to open; Hyderabad cases
Covid update: Facebook’s misinformation; Delhi hotels to open; Hyderabad cases
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh Rajput's Death CaseMS DhoniUS elections 2020Oxford Covid-19 vaccine

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In