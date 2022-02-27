Prashant Kishor meets KCR, begins spade work for TRS for polls in 2023

Popular political strategist Prashant Kishor met Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao at the latter’s farmhouse at Erravelli village in Siddipet district on Sunday, amid reports that the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi has hired him for the next assembly elections scheduled in the second half of 2023.

A party functionary familiar with the development said Kishor, along with a couple of his close confidants, had toured parts of Siddipet district including the chief minister’s constituency Gajwel, to get feedback from the people on the performance of the TRS government in the state.

He also conducted a quick survey on the prospects of the ruling party in the next elections and the impact of various welfare and development schemes taken up by the TRS government on the electorate.

“At the one-on-one meeting with KCR at the latter’s farmhouse, Kishor is understood to have briefed him about the feedback from the people and the strategies to be adopted by the party in the coming months,” the party leader said.

At the same time, popular South Indian actor Prakash Raj, who has been of late moving closely with the TRS, also met the chief minister on Saturday and discussed with him the party’s role in national politics.

The actor, who was part of the TRS delegation that met Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and NCP supremo Sharad Pawar on February 20, has since been actively involved in KCR’s plans to play a larger role in national politics.

Interestingly, Prakash Raj also joined Prashant Kishor in touring parts of Gajwel constituency on Saturday. Both of them visited Mallannasagar reservoir, the largest irrigation tank built as part of the Kaleshwaram lift irrigation scheme on Godavari river, to find out how it is going to transform the fate of the agriculture sector in the area.

“There is no clarity yet on whether Prashant Kishor would focus only on the assembly elections or work out strategies for KCR’s role in national politics. But he is also said to be obtaining feedback from the people on KCR’s recent comments on Modi and his possible role in Delhi,” the TRS leader quoted above said.

The Bharatiya Janata Party in Telangana has also begun focussing on strengthening its organisational network to take on the TRS in the next elections.

On Sunday, BJP national general secretary (organisation) Shiv Prakash visited Hyderabad and held a meeting with top leaders of the party to discuss the steps to be taken to strengthen the party at all levels – right from booth committee to the state-level.

The meeting, presided over by state BJP president Bandi Sanjay, was attended by Union tourism minister G Kishan Reddy, party national vice-president D K Aruna, national executive committee member Eatala Rajender, national OBC morcha president K Laxman, former MPs Vijayashanti and Garikapati Mohan Rao etc.

