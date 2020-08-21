Pray that Lord Ganesha bless us all to overcome Covid-19 pandemic: President Kovind

india

Updated: Aug 21, 2020 21:47 IST

President Ram Nath Kovind greeted citizens on the eve of Ganesh Chaturthi on Friday and prayed that Lord Ganesha bless all to overcome the Covid-19 pandemic, according to a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The festival of Ganesh Chaturthi, celebrated as the birthday of Lord Ganesha, is an expression of people’s enthusiasm, joy and forbearance in taking every section of society along on this occasion, he said.

“At present, we are facing the challenges posed by Covid-19 pandemic. I hope and pray that Lord Ganesha bless us all to overcome this pandemic at the earliest possible and we all live a happy and healthy life,” the President said.

On this festival, “let us pledge to strengthen the mutual harmony, fraternity and unity among all citizens of the country”, he said.

Kovind extended his best wishes and heartiest congratulations to all fellow citizens living in India and abroad on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, the statement said.