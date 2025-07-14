Lucknow, As astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla is set to begin his journey back to Earth after completing his 18-day stay aboard the International Space Station, his family in Lucknow is eagerly awaiting his safe return, saying they are filled with immense pride and emotion about the entire experience. Prayers, pride and excitement: Shubhanshu Shukla's family await his return

They said it was a joy for them to have seen Shubhanshu, "like a child", show them sights from space but now it was time for some nervous excitement and prayers in the family as the Axiom-4 mission undocks from the ISS on Monday and is expected to splashdown off the California coast on Tuesday.

Speaking to PTI Videos at their residence in Lucknow on Monday, Shubhanshu's father, Shambhu Dayal Shukla, said, "We thank the people and the Honourable Prime Minister for blessing our son.

"His mission is coming to an end and we are all ready to welcome him back, even though we won't meet him immediately as he will first go to the US. We are looking forward to seeing him soon," he said.

Recounting their conversations when Shubhanshu was aboard the ISS, Shambhu Dayal shared fascinating details of his son's stay at the space station.

"He showed us where he lives, works, and sleeps in space. There's no walking there—people float from one place to another. They sleep standing, strapped in place with belts.

"He also showed us incredible views: the sunrise from space, the Earth's surface, mountains, and the movement of the moon. Watching our child happy in space was the most joyous moment for us," the proud father said.

He added that Shubhanshu's journey is sure to inspire young minds. "He told school students that if you give your 100 per cent without leaving any room for doubt, you will achieve your target. Even if you fail once, try again and you will succeed."

Shubhanshu's mother, Asha Devi, said the entire family is overwhelmed with joy and anticipation.

"We can't wait to see him. He kept us updated and showed us sights from space. Today is the first Monday of Sawan, and the family prayed to Lord Shiva at the temple for his safe return," she said.

Speaking about the plans at home, she said the family will give him a warm welcome when he eventually visits Lucknow, though he will first return to his workplace after splashdown on Tuesday.

Shubhanshu's sister, Suchi Shukla, said emotions at home are as intense as they were on launch day.

"We're excited and nervous until splashdown happens, there's always a bit of anxiety. He was like a child with a new toy, thrilled about the mission. Watching him give us a space tour from the ISS like an excited kid was heartwarming."

Shukla is part of the Axiom-4 commercial space mission, and is only the second Indian to fly to space after Rakesh Sharma in 1984. He and three fellow crew members were scheduled to board the Dragon spacecraft Monday afternoon for their return journey and expected to make a splashdown off the coast of California approximately 3 pm on Tuesday .

