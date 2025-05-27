Shahjahanpur , Two inquiry committees have been formed by the Government Medical College in Shahjahanpur and the district administration to investigate the stampede at the hospital following a suspected gas leak. Preliminary investigations revealed that the commotion was triggered by leakage of chlorine gas, officials said. Preliminary probe in Shahjahanpur hospital 'stampede' point to chlorine leak, two inquiries underway: Officials

On Sunday, a rumour of a gas leak spread on the hospital premises after which panic-stricken attendants hurriedly evacuated the patients from the wards, leading to the stampede.

During the chaos, one patient undergoing treatment for tuberculosis died, some attendants had claimed. However, both hospital and district officials have denied any casualties.

Talking to PTI on Tuesday, Additional District Magistrate Rajneesh Kumar Mishra said District Magistrate Dharmendra Pratap Singh has constituted a three-member probe panel comprising the DM himself, Superintendent of Police Devendra Kumar and the Chief Medical Officer.

“The committee is investigating the incident and appropriate action will be taken against anyone found responsible,” Mishra said.

Medical College Principal Dr Rajesh Kumar clarified that while there were rumours of an oxygen leak, the actual leak was from a chlorine gas cylinder.

Citing the store in-charge, Kumar explained that some scrap material had recently been auctioned and a chlorine gas cylinder was found buried underneath the pile.

"When scrap workers tried to tighten the nozzle of the leaking cylinder, the leak worsened, releasing a strong smell that spread quickly and caused panic.

"However, the nozzle was secured after a brief period, which stopped the leak,” he added.

Kumar said that a separate internal inquiry committee led by Dr Saroj Kumar and comprising three doctors has also been formed by the medical college.

“Once the report is submitted, strict action will be taken against those found guilty,” he said.

He said that the medical college has never procured chlorine gas cylinders since its establishment.

The cylinder was likely part of the old stockpile from the time when the facility functioned as a district hospital.

He said that the chlorine cylinder was not listed in the scrap inventory that was recently auctioned.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.