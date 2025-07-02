Puri, The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration with the help of Puri district administration and police on Wednesday started preparations for the 'Bahuda Yatra' of Lord Jagannath a day after the completion of 'Hera Panchami' rituals, an official said. Preparations begin for Lord Jagannath's 'Bahuda Yatra' with rotation of chariots

The devotees are having a smooth 'darshan' of the sibling deities - Lord Balabhadra, Devi Subhadra and Lord Jagannath - at Shree Gundicha Temple for the third consecutive day on Wednesday, the SJTA official said.

Preparations are on to turn the chariots southwards for the 'Bahuda Yatra' on July 5, he said.

The three majestic chariots - Taladwaj , Darpadalan and Nandighosh are now parked at 'Saradhabali' in front of Shree Gundicha Temple, considered as the birthplace of the deities. They will be turned around for the return car festival, the official said.

He said that on-duty police personnel and a handful of servitors will drag the chariot and keep them at the proper place before they are pulled to the 12th-century shrine during Bahuda Yatra on July 5.

"Today, after the 'Sakaladhupa' ritual, the chariot will be pulled after the 'Agyanmala' come from the deities the chariots would take 'Dakhina Moda'. Three 'Agnya Mala' have meanwhile reached the chariots. It gives me immense satisfaction to be part of the Rath Yatra rituals," said Madhav Pujapanda, who carried the 'Agnya Mala' from Shree Gundicha Temple to chariots.

In the series, first, the Devadalan chariot of Devi Subhadra will be pulled, followed by the Taladhwaja chariot of Lord Balabhadra and finally the Nandighosh chariot of Jagannath to reach in front of the 'Nakachana Dwara' for forward pulling on July 5th.

According to mythology, the three-day 'Rasalila' will begin at Shree Gundicha Temple on Wednesday. Lord Jagannath would perform 'Rasalila' with 'Gopis' .

Meanwhile, the Hera Panchami ritual was observed on Tuesday night when Lord Jagannath's consort Maa Laxmi reached Shree Gundicha Temple in anger and humiliation for not being taken on Rath Yatra. Maa Laxmi was angry because Lord Jagannath took his brother Lord Balabhadra and sister Devi Subhadra in Rath Yatra and not her.

In anger, Maa Laxmi broke a portion of Nandighosh chariot of Lord Jagannath as per the ritual and returned to the main temple in a ceremonial procession.

