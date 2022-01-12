‘Pre-planned conspiracy’: Yogi Adityanath on PM Modi's security breach in Punjab

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday alleged that the security breach which Prime Minister Narendra Modi faced during his visit to Punjab earlier this month was actually a “pre-planned sponsored conspiracy”. Claiming that the Punjab authorities did not follow the appropriate protocols as laid down for the Prime Minister's visit, Adityanath said that the Congress government, led by Charanjit Singh Channi, should “apologise” to the country.

“Prime Minister Modi's security breach during his visit to Punjab was a pre-planned sponsored conspiracy,” the ANI news agency quoted UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath as saying. “Punjab government did not follow the protocol. There could also have been a drone attack or any other attack of a similar sort but the Punjab government ignored all this. Congress should apologise to the country.”

Modi, who landed in Bathinda in Punjab on January 5 and had to take the road route to Hussainiwala in Ferozepur because of inclement weather on Wednesday, was stuck on a flyover for 15-20 minutes due to a blockade by some farmers, an incident the Union home ministry described as a “major lapse” in his security.

Chief ministers of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled states have been ramping up their attacks on the Congress-led Punjab government over the recent security breach incident, alleging that the state authorities intentionally put Prime Minister Narendra Modi's safety at risk.

In a similar vein, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also claimed that Prime Minister Modi's security breach incident was part of a “conspiracy”, the evidence of which was recorded in a sting operation that captured the conversation between two senior Punjab Police officials.

Sarma, the chief minister of Assam, said that Punjab CID Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Sukhdev Singh's voice was recorded in a sting operation in which he was telling a Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) about the conspiracy as early as January 2.

“When the incident took place on January 5, the CID provided all details over it to the higher officials,” said the Assam chief minister.

Elaborating on the ‘sting operation’, Sarma added, “In the sting operation, he (Punjab CID DSP Sukhdev Singh) is also saying that the entire protest was organised by Khalistani supporters, they were not farmers.”

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, too, cited facts that have emerged from the sting operation conducted by a private news channel and said, “On their basis, it can be said that the breach in the Prime Minister's security in Punjab was not spontaneous but a big, premeditated conspiracy to harm him.”

The sting operation raises serious questions about the manner in which the Prime Minister's security was handled by the Congress government in Punjab, Dhami said at a press conference in Dehradun. “The Congress must answer to the country on what happened in Punjab during the Prime Minister's visit,” he said.

Notably, the Supreme Court has set up a five-member committee headed by retired SC judge Justice Indu Malhotra to probe the security lapse matter. The other members of the committee are the Director-General of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) or his nominee not below the rank of IG, DGP Union territory of Chandigarh, ADGP of Punjab (Security), and Registrar General of Punjab and Haryana High Court.