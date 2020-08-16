e-paper
President Kovind to virtually unveil ex-PM Vajpayee's portrait on 2nd death anniversary

Indian Council for Cultural Relations in a tweet said that the President will unveil the portrait in the presence of Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs V Muraleedharan and ICCR president Dr Vinay Sahasrabuddhe at 11 am on Sunday.

Aug 16, 2020
Asian News International | Posted by Prashasti Singh
New Delhi
Born on December 25, 1924, in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior, Vajpayee was the first-ever person from the BJP to become the Prime Minister.
         

President Ram Nath Kovind will virtually unveil the portrait of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his second death anniversary at Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR), Azad Bhawan in New Delhi on Sunday.

ICCR in a tweet said that the President will unveil the portrait in the presence of Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs V Muraleedharan and ICCR president Dr Vinay Sahasrabuddhe at 11 am on Sunday.

“Few Hours To Go! Hon’ble President of India @rashtrapatibhvn in presence of @MOS_MEA & @vinay1011 will virtually unveil portrait of Late Sh. A.B.Vajpayee on his 2nd Death Anniversary at ICCR, Azad Bhawan at 1100 IST tomorrow 16Aug. Watch live here.#AtalBharatKiAtalTasveer,” ICCR said in a tweet.

Born on December 25, 1924, in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior, Vajpayee was the first-ever person from the BJP to become the Prime Minister. He served as Prime Minister thrice -- briefly in 1996, from 1998 to 1999 and then for a full five-year term between 1999 and 2004.

Apart from politics, Vajpayee was a prominent writer, penning a number of poems. After resigning as the Prime Minister in 2004, the BJP stalwart retired from active politics owing to his feeble health.

The veteran BJP leader passed away on August 16, 2018, at the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) in Delhi after a prolonged illness.

December 25 is celebrated as Good Governance Day in honour of Vajpayee.

