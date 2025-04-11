Menu Explore
President Murmu arrives in Delhi after four-day state visits to Portugal, Slovakia

PTI |
Apr 11, 2025 11:33 PM IST

President Murmu arrives in Delhi after four-day state visits to Portugal, Slovakia

New Delhi, President Droupadi Murmu arrived here on Friday after concluding her four-day "historic" two-nation state visits to Portugal and Slovakia, coming after nearly three decades at a time when India and the European Union are engaged in talks to finalise a free trade agreement.

The president, who was accompanied by Union minister Nimuben Bambhaniya and MPs Dhaval Patel and Sandhya Ray, reached Vienna by road from Bratislava to emplane for New Delhi on Friday after concluding her state visits.

During her visit to Slovakia in the second leg of her two-nation tour, President Murmu met her Slovakian counterpart Peter Pellegrini, Prime Minister Robert Fico, and the speaker of the Parliament, among other dignitaries, and held discussions on a range of issues concerning mutual cooperation.

The two countries discussed cooperation in the emerging technology sphere such as space and Artificial Intelligence, and to explore further opportunities in sectors such as cyber security.

"There is a strong and growing element of cooperation in the field of education and research. Health and wellness was discussed as one of the areas of cooperation. Tourism was another area in which the leaders discussed further cooperation," Secretary in the External Affairs Ministry, Tanmaya Lal, said.

The president commenced her state visits from Portugal, 27 years after an Indian president visited the country.

Her visit came at a time when India and the EU are engaged in talks over a free trade agreement .

Murmu held discussions with the top leadership of Portugal and also engaged with the local diaspora carrying forward high-level engagements between the two countries.

"The India-Portugal partnership also contributes very strongly to the India-EU strategic partnership and also engagement of India with Portuguese-speaking Lusophone countries where India is an associate member of the CPLP, the community of Portuguese-speaking countries," Lal said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

News / India News / President Murmu arrives in Delhi after four-day state visits to Portugal, Slovakia
