New Delhi, President Droupadi Murmu will pay a four-day visit to Portugal and Slovakia beginning April 7 with an aim to expand bilateral ties. President Murmu to visit Portugal, Slovakia from April 7-10

Murmu will visit Portugal from April 7 to 8 at the invitation of President of Portugal Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Wednesday.

"The visit is taking place after a gap of 27 years, and comes as India and Portugal are celebrating 50 years of re-establishment of diplomatic relations," it said.

The last state visit took place in 1998 when then President K R Narayanan visited Portugal.

Murmu will hold delegation-level talks with her Portuguese counterpart. She will also meet the Prime Minister of Portugal Luis Montenegro and the President of the National Assembly Jose Pedro Aguiar-Branco.

"India and Portugal share historic and friendly bilateral ties which have evolved over the years into a modern, multifaceted, and dynamic partnership, characterised by robust growth and expansion across several areas of cooperation," the MEA said in a statement.

The visit will provide further impetus and renewed momentum to India's growing relations with Portugal, it said.

From Portugal, Murmu will travel to Slovakia at the invitation of President Peter Pellegrini. She will be in Slovakia from April 9 to 10.

This will be the first visit by the President of India to Slovakia in 29 years.

"President Murmu will hold bilateral meetings with President Peter Pellegrini and Prime Minister Robert Fico," the MEA said. She will also meet the Speaker of the National Council of the Slovak Republic Richard Rasi.

"The state visit by the President reflects the importance India attaches to its bilateral relations with Slovakia. It will provide an opportunity to further strengthen and broaden our bilateral ties," the MEA said.

At both places, President Murmu will interact with members of the Indian community.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.