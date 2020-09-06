e-paper
Home / India News / President, PM to address Governors’s Meet on NEP

President, PM to address Governors’s Meet on NEP

The Governors’ Conference, titled “Role of NEP-2020 in Transforming Higher Education” will also be attended by the education ministers of all states, vice-chancellors and other senior officials.

india Updated: Sep 07, 2020 02:32 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The NEP 2020 was approved by the Union cabinet on July 29.
The NEP 2020 was approved by the Union cabinet on July 29. (HT photo)
         

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the inaugural session of the Governors’ Conference on National Education Policy being organised by the Union Education ministry in the virtual mode.

West Bengal education minister Partha Chatterjee is likely to raise concern on certain issues when he participates in the virtual meeting, state officials aware of the matter said on condition of anonymity.Education department officials said that Chatterjee is likely to protest against the proposal to do away with state secondary board examinations. Chief minister Mamata Banerjee had raised her voice against the policy saying states were bypassed although education comes under the Concurrent List.

The NEP strives for making India into an equitable and vibrant knowledge society. It envisions an India-centred education system that contributes directly to transforming India into a Global Superpower, an official statement said. The comprehensive transformation aimed the NEP will bring about a paradigm shift in the country’s education system and create an enabling and reinvigorated educational ecosystem for a new Atmanirbhar Bharat envisaged by the prime minister, it added.

