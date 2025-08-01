Ranchi, President Droupadi Murmu will attend the 45th convocation ceremony of IIT in Dhanbad on Friday. President to attend 45th convocation of ISM-Dhanbad in Jharkhand

On Thursday, Murmu attended the inaugural convocation of AIIMS Deoghar, which marked the graduation of the institute’s first MBBS batch, admitted in 2019.

During the convocation at IIT in Dhanbad, Murmu will confer the President’s Gold Medal to Priyanshu Sharma, the top-ranking BTech graduate in computer science and engineering, officials said.

A total of 1,880 students from the 2024-25 batch will be awarded degrees across various disciplines, marking their formal induction into the league of accomplished IIT alumni, they added.

A total of 37 students will get gold medals, 35 silver, and 21 will get sponsored medals and awards during the ceremony, they added.

Governor Santosh Gangwar and Chief Minister Hemant Soren are also expected to be present at the event in addition to Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

"The convocation holds special significance as it forms a central part of the institute's centenary celebrations, symbolising 100 years of unwavering dedication to nation-building through science, technology, and education", another official said.

The institute, established on December 9, 1926, began its journey as the Indian School of Mines and Applied Geology.

Modeled on the Royal School of Mines, London, the institute was founded with the specific aim of training highly skilled professionals for India's fast-growing mining industry.

The foundation of the institute was laid under the visionary guidance of its first Principal, David Penman, and it was formally inaugurated by Lord Irwin, the then Viceroy of India.

Murmu will be the second President to attend a convocation ceremony at IIT-ISM, Dhanbad.

Former President Pranab Mukherjee had graced the 36th convocation of the institute as the chief guest on May 10, 2014.

The President reached Ranchi on Thursday evening and spent the night at the Raj Bhavan.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.