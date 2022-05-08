Presidential polls: BJP plans to reach out to ‘friendly parties’

NEW DELHI: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will soon reach out to friendly parties to elicit their support for the National Democratic Alliance’s candidate for presidential elections scheduled for July. President Ram Nath Kovind’s five-year term ends on July 25. The alliance is yet to name its nominee.

The party will delegate central ministers to meet chief ministers of states ruled by parties that are not part of the NDA, but are considered as friendly towards the ruling party, such as the Biju Janata Dal and the YSR Congress Party, according to a person aware of the details.

“There has been no communication yet, but we expect the discussion to take place at the top level,” said a BJD functionary, declining to be named.

While BJP leaders indicated that the party is counting on support from Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik, the BJD functionary said, “Our chief minister has indicated that the decision rests on the choice of the candidate.”

The BJP is taking no chances to woo the BJD. In 2017, although BJD supported the NDA’s nominee Ram Nath Kovind, it did not support the NDA candidate for the vice-president’s post, and threw its weight behind the United Progressive Alliance’s nominee Gopal Krishna Gandhi.

YSRCP, which supported the NDA in Parliament during the passage of crucial bills, including the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill, the bill to ban triple talaq and the Citizenship Amendment Act, is expected to show support to the NDA nominee. In 2017, the party had supported the NDA candidate.

The BJP is also working on strengthening ties with its allies.

Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s visit to Patna on Thursday and his meeting with Janata Dal United (JDU) leader and chief minister Nitish Kumar stoked speculation that other than the issue of an impending cabinet reshuffle, the two leaders discussed the issue of presidential polls.

JDU is an ally of the NDA and runs a coalition government with the BJP in the state. However, ties between the two partners have been under strain in recent months.

As a senior central minister, Pradhan’s visit is being read as a message that the BJP is in no mood to upset Kumar. The Bihar chief minister’s absence from a meeting of chief ministers called by the Union law ministry on April 30 and his presence at an iftar hosted by the Rashtriya Janata Dal was construed as a sign of a growing distance between the allies, although leaders of both parties have denied a change.

The BJP will also need support from its allies and friendly parties for the vice-presidential elections to be held in August.

Since the BJP needs support from both state legislators as well as parliamentarians, who together make up the electoral college for the presidential election, the party will leave no stone unturned to ensure a smooth sailing for the NDA nominee. It will also have to make up for the loss of two allies, the Shiromani Akali Dal and the Shiv Sena.

“In 2017, BJP was in power in 21 states, and our candidate (Ram Nath Kovind) won with 65.65% votes. This time, too, the numbers appear stacked in our favour, even though we are in power in fewer states (17),” a party functionary said, requesting anonymity.

