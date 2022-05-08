Presidential polls: Oppn parties may propose a non-Congress joint candidate

New Delhi: The presidential election, usually a contest between the ruling alliance and the opposition, might see a power play within the opposition ranks this year. Some parties such as the Trinamool Congress, the Aam Aadmi Party, the Telangana Rashtra Samithi and the Samajwadi Party might propose a non-Congress leader as a joint candidate.

“In 2017, the Congress decided to field former union minister Meira Kumar as the joint candidate of the opposition parties and we all had agreed to it,” a TMC leader said, declining to be named. “But this time, in this current situation, I don’t think these parties will accept another Congress candidate.”

While all opposition parties are determined that the National Democratic Alliance’s candidate for the next President will not be allowed to be elected without contest, the choice of the candidate might be a tricky issue.

The Congress has lost much of its political grip over the opposition space due to its dwindling Rajya Sabha numbers and defeat in state assembly polls.

“We look at it in this way. The Congress has two chief ministers (in Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan), the AAP too has two chief ministers in Delhi and Punjab,” the TMC leader said. “In the Rajya Sabha, the Congress has 29 seats. TMC, AAP, TRS and SP together have 32 seats.”

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee is in discussion with AAP, SP and TRS over the presidential elections, TMC functionaries said. While three parties, AAP, TMC and TRS, are fighting the Congress in their respective states, SP, a former ally of the Congress, decided to fight alone in the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections in March this year.

This group, however, is not counting on two other staunch anti-Congress parties, Naveen Patnaik’s Biju Janata Dal and Jaganmohan Reddy’s YSR Congress Party. These two parties are seen as pro-NDA in Parliament and the opposition believes they will vote in favour of the official candidate in the upcoming presidential election.

President Ram Nath Kovind’s term will end in July and fresh elections are likely to take place in the second week of July. Next month, the vice-presidential election to elect the successor of incumbent Venkaiah Naidu will be held.

Discussions on the vice-presidential election, in which only the MPs can vote, have not started yet, a non-Congress opposition leader said, seeking anonymity.

The opposition’s choice will depend on the NDA’s candidate, a Congress leader said, indicating that the opposition will try to match the ruling dispensation’s political or social considerations.

The leader also hinted that if a suitable name is proposed by TMC or any other party, the Congress might not have any objection, “but we want to put up a serious fight against the BJP’s candidate in the Presidential election. So, the choice of the opposition candidate is important.”

In 2017, the Congress-led opposition had fielded former Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar as its candidate. The ruling alliance mustered 661,278 votes for Kovind, while Kumar received 434,241 votes.

This year, the fragmented opposition’s chances of getting its candidate elected in the race is slim. Even as the NDA is short of the majority mark of 549,452 votes by 9,000 votes, it has loyal supporters such as BJD and YSRCP, which can make up for the deficit.

