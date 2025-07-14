Bhubaneswar, PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Monday visited the burn unit at AIIMS Bhubaneswar and enquired about the health condition of a 20-year-old college student who set herself ablaze following alleged sexual harassment by a professor, an official said. Prez visits burn unit at AIIMS, enquires about college student who set herself afire over harassment

Murmu, who hailed from Odisha, was at the AIIMS to attend its 5th Convocation ceremony during the day. Her visit to the burn and plastic surgery department was not scheduled.

The second-year Integrated B.Ed student of Fakir Mohan College in Balasore set herself on fire on Saturday, alleging inaction over her complaint against the professor.

The student who suffered 95 per cent burns was first admitted to the Balasore District Headquarters Hospital and then shifted to AIIMS Bhubaneswar for advanced treatment.

The President visited the burn unit before returning to Raj Bhavan from AIIMS.

“The President visited the patient; she was in a ventilator. She enquired about the treatment and how the student is responding. We informed the President about the modern treatment being given to her,” Dr Ashutosh Biswas, the executive director of AIIMS Bhubaneswar, told reporters.

The President was accompanied by Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Murmu also met the family members of the patient, the official said.

"The President expressed concern over the incident and became emotional. She suggested that we pray to Lord Jagannath. The President said she would do something for my sister after she recovers," the student's brother told reporters.

The student had earlier alleged that the head of the Education department asked “favour” from her, which she declined, and therefore was subjected to mental harassment.

Though she brought the matter to the attention of the College principal, justice eluded her for 11 days before she set herself on fire.

The head of the department and the principal were suspended and subsequently arrested.

