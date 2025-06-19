Bhubaneswar, The 10 accused, who allegedly raped a college student at Gopalpur on June 15, also extorted ₹1,000 from the victim and her male companion after the sexual assault, investigators said on Thursday. Prime accused with criminal records extorted ₹ 1,000 from victim post gang rape in Gopalpur: Police

The prime accused, a B Tech dropout who was out on bail in an attempt to murder case, had come to Odisha from Bengaluru where he worked in a factory, they said.

The gang rape case, which sparked nationwide outrage, is currently being investigated by the CID Crime Branch. Personnel of Gopalpur police earlier arrested the 10 accused including four minors.

A CID team led by Crime Against Women and Children Wing IG, S Shyni, visited the place of occurrence for the second consecutive day on Thursday.

Police said the team collected pieces of evidence like samples of sand, cigarette stubs and several other materials used by the accused persons and the 20-year-old victim.

The investigating team also has a plan to collect DNA samples of all the 10 accused who are residents of three villages under two police station areas.

The victim's male companion who is the lone witness to the crime was also questioned, and his statement was recorded both in audio and video format, police said.

The Crime Against Women and Children Wing has also spoken to the victim and counselled her.

It was alleged that three people raped her in turns and the others captured her male companion.

The police said that all 10 arrested accused were between 17 to 24 years of age and the prime accused is a B Tech dropout having criminal records.

Berhampur SP Saravana Vivek M said that the prime accused, 23-year-old Pramod Nayak, hailed from a village under Purusottampur police station area. He was working at an electronic goods factory near Bengaluru and had come to his village on leave.

He was out on bail in an attempt to murder case and booked in a bomb-making matter registered at Puroruttampur police station, the SP said.

The police in a statement said that on Sunday , Nayak asked his friends to go to Gopalpur.

After reaching Gopalpur on three motorbikes around 3.30 pm, they bathed in the sea and came to an isolated spot at 6 pm, half an hour before the couple arrived there.

They assaulted the man and raped the woman around 8 pm, the statement said.

Post-assault, the accused persons extorted ₹1,000 from the survivor and her male friend through cash and UPI, it said.

Meanwhile, the police prayed that the Juvenile Justice Board treat the four minor boys involved in the crime be treated as adults for trial.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.