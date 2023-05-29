Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Modi flags off northeast’s first Vande Bharat Express train

ByUtpal Parashar
May 29, 2023 01:14 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the previous governments did not take up connectivity to the northeast as a priority

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday criticised the previous governments for ignoring connectivity to the northeast and said that has now changed as he virtually flagged off the region’s first semi-high-speed train Vande Bharat Express connecting Assam’s Guwahati with New Jalpaiguri in West Bengal.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off the train. (PTI)

“Connectivity to the northeast was not taken as a priority by previous governments at the Centre. But that has changed in the past nine years [of Bharatiya Janata Party or BJP’s rule], and connectivity in all sectors including railways has increased manifold,” Modi said at the virtual inauguration from New Delhi.

The Vande Bharat Express, which is expected to boost tourism, will cut down the travel time between New Jalpaiguri and Guwahati, around 407 km away, by one hour to five hours and 30 minutes.

Modi said there has been a four-fold rise in the railway budget for the northeast. “Prior to 2014, the annual railway budget for the northeast used to be around 2,500 crore. But it has increased to nearly 10,000 crore, which is a four-fold rise,” Modi said.

Modi said the railway network has expanded across the northeast over the last nine years. He added all state capitals in the region will be connected by trains soon.

Modi also inaugurated a diesel-electric multiple/mainline electric mainline unit shed at Lumding in Assam and 182 km of newly electrified railway lines for pollution-free transportation at higher speeds.

Assam governor Gulab Chand Kataria, chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Union ministers Ashwini Vaishnaw and Sarbananda Sonowal were among those who attended the function.

Utpal Parashar

Utpal is a Senior Assistant Editor based in Guwahati. He covers seven states of North-East India and heads the editorial team for the region. He was previously based in Kathmandu, Dehradun and Delhi with Hindustan Times....view detail

