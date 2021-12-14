Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Modi in Varanasi LIVE updates: On Day 2, Prime Minister holds meet with CMs of BJP-ruled states

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Varanasi: December 14 marks the second day of the premier's visit to his parliamentary constituency ahead of the 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi being welcomed by BJP President J P Nadda during the BJP Mukhyamantri Parishad meeting in Varanasi on December 14. (PTI)
Updated on Dec 14, 2021 01:10 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

On Day 2, Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in yet another conclave of chief ministers and deputy chief ministers of BJP-ruled states. At around 3:30pm, PM Modi will attend the 98th-anniversary celebrations of Sadguru Sadafaldeo Vihangam Yog Sansthan at Swarved Mahamandir.

The Prime Minister, who is on a two-day visit to Varanasi, had inaugurated Phase-1 of the newly-constructed Kashi Vishwanath Dham, built at a cost of around 339 crores, on Monday.

Modi also went on a surprise nighttime inspection of key development works on Monday with Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, who reiterated the government's endeavour to create the best possible infrastructure for the sacred city.

 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Tue, 14 Dec 2021 01:09 PM

    Modi to attend celebrations at Sadguru Sadafaldeo Vihangam Yog Sansthan

    Today at around 3:30 pm, PM Modi will attend the 98th-anniversary celebrations of Sadguru Sadafaldeo Vihangam Yog Sansthan at Swarved Mahamandir.

  • Tue, 14 Dec 2021 01:06 PM

    2022 UP elections discussed in BJP conclave

    Several key issues related to organisation and preparations for the upcoming assembly elections 2022 were discussed in the meeting, according to officials familiar with the developments.

  • Tue, 14 Dec 2021 12:52 PM

    PM Modi chairs meeting with CMs of BJP-ruled states in Varanasi

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday started another packed day as he chaired a meeting with chief ministers of states ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Varanasi of Uttar Pradesh during the two-day visit to his parliamentary constituency.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday started another packed day as he chaired a meeting with chief ministers of states ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Varanasi of Uttar Pradesh during the two-day visit to his parliamentary constituency. Read More

Topics
pm modi narendra modi varanasi prime minister's office bharatiya janata party
