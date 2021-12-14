Modi in Varanasi LIVE updates: On Day 2, Prime Minister holds meet with CMs of BJP-ruled states

On Day 2, Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in yet another conclave of chief ministers and deputy chief ministers of BJP-ruled states. At around 3:30pm, PM Modi will attend the 98th-anniversary celebrations of Sadguru Sadafaldeo Vihangam Yog Sansthan at Swarved Mahamandir.

The Prime Minister, who is on a two-day visit to Varanasi, had inaugurated Phase-1 of the newly-constructed Kashi Vishwanath Dham, built at a cost of around ₹339 crores, on Monday.

Modi also went on a surprise nighttime inspection of key development works on Monday with Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, who reiterated the government's endeavour to create the best possible infrastructure for the sacred city.