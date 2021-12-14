Home / India News / Modi in Varanasi LIVE updates: On Day 2, Prime Minister holds meet with CMs of BJP-ruled states
Modi in Varanasi LIVE updates: On Day 2, Prime Minister holds meet with CMs of BJP-ruled states

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Varanasi: December 14 marks the second day of the premier's visit to his parliamentary constituency ahead of the 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi being welcomed by BJP President J P Nadda during the BJP Mukhyamantri Parishad meeting in Varanasi on December 14.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi being welcomed by BJP President J P Nadda during the BJP Mukhyamantri Parishad meeting in Varanasi on December 14. (PTI)
Updated on Dec 14, 2021 01:10 PM IST
hindustandimes.com
On Day 2, Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in yet another conclave of chief ministers and deputy chief ministers of BJP-ruled states. At around 3:30pm, PM Modi will attend the 98th-anniversary celebrations of Sadguru Sadafaldeo Vihangam Yog Sansthan at Swarved Mahamandir.

The Prime Minister, who is on a two-day visit to Varanasi, had inaugurated Phase-1 of the newly-constructed Kashi Vishwanath Dham, built at a cost of around 339 crores, on Monday.

Modi also went on a surprise nighttime inspection of key development works on Monday with Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, who reiterated the government's endeavour to create the best possible infrastructure for the sacred city.

 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Dec 14, 2021 01:09 PM IST

    Modi to attend celebrations at Sadguru Sadafaldeo Vihangam Yog Sansthan

    Today at around 3:30 pm, PM Modi will attend the 98th-anniversary celebrations of Sadguru Sadafaldeo Vihangam Yog Sansthan at Swarved Mahamandir.

  • Dec 14, 2021 01:06 PM IST

    2022 UP elections discussed in BJP conclave

    Several key issues related to organisation and preparations for the upcoming assembly elections 2022 were discussed in the meeting, according to officials familiar with the developments.

  • Dec 14, 2021 12:52 PM IST

    PM Modi chairs meeting with CMs of BJP-ruled states in Varanasi

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday started another packed day as he chaired a meeting with chief ministers of states ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Varanasi of Uttar Pradesh during the two-day visit to his parliamentary constituency.
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Twitter account was briefly hacked early on Sunday after a tweet claiming that India has “officially adopted bitcoin as legal tender” was put out from it. (ANI)

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday started another packed day as he chaired a meeting with chief ministers of states ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Varanasi of Uttar Pradesh during the two-day visit to his parliamentary constituency. Read More

