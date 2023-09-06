Ahead of G20 summit, Modi says India seeks to bring world together

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said his government’s “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas” approach has yielded great dividends domestically and that it was the guiding principle in global relations as well.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In an interview with CNBC TV18’s moneycontrol.com ahead of the meeting of heads of the governments and states of the intergovernmental forum G20 in New Delhi over the weekend, Modi fleshed out the approach. “Sabka Saath – bringing the world together to face collective challenges that affect all of us. Sabka Vikas – taking human-centric growth to every country and every region. Sabka Vishwas – winning the trust of every stakeholder through recognition of their aspirations and representation of their voices. Sabka Prayas – utilising every country’s unique strength and skill in furthering the global good.”

He cited the motto for India’s G20 presidency Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (One Earth, One Family, One Future), and said this captures India’s outlook aptly. “For us, the whole planet is like one family. In any family, each member’s future is deeply connected with that of every other member. So, when we work together, we progress together, leaving none behind.” He added they have followed the approach of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas in the country over the last nine years and that it has yielded great dividends in bringing the country together to pursue progress and deliver the fruits of growth to the last mile. “Today, there is international recognition for the success of this model, too,” he said in response to a question on his vision for G20 when the presidency of the forum moved to India.

He said when India laid out the agenda for the G20, it was welcomed universally. “...everyone knew that we would bring our proactive and positive approach to help find solutions for global issues. As the G20 President, we are also launching a bio-fuel alliance that will help countries meet their energy needs while also empowering a planet-friendly circular economy.”

India has hosted global leaders and a series of meetings related to 32 sectors across the country since assuming the G20 presidency in December. The events will culminate with the meeting of heads of the governments and states of the world’s 20 largest economies in New Delhi on September 9-10.

