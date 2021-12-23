Prime Minister Narendra Modi to hold Covid review meeting today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a meeting on the Covid-19 situation in the country on Thursday, amid concerns caused by the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes Covid-19, people familiar with the development said on Wednesday.

India has so far recorded 263 cases of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus across 15 states and Union territories and 90 of the infected people have either recovered or migrated, according to the Union health ministry’s data updated on Wednesday.

The people cited above said that PM Modi will take stock of the Covid-19 pandemic situation across the country.

There have also been demands that the government allow booster doses of vaccines to be administered to those already fully inoculated against Covid-19, as has been done by many countries.

The meeting by PM Modi comes on the heels of Union government’s advisory to states and Union territories on Tuesday, asking them to “activate” war rooms, keep analysing even small trends and surges and keep taking strict and prompt containment action at the district and local levels. In its communication on Tuesday, the Centre said the Omicron variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes Covid-19 is at least thrice more transmissible than its Delta variant.