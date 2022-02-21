Prisoner arrested on robbery charge appears for Assam Police recruitment exam

SILCHAR:

A young man arrested last month on charges of robbery and extortion appeared for the common written examination for recruitment to the state police on Sunday, a police officer said after the presence of a candidate in handcuffs at an examination centre created a buzz in Assam’s Cachar district.

Santosh Dhobi was arrested last month by the Hailakandi Police in a robbery and extortion case registered by the district’s Lala Bazar police station.

When the admit card for the examination was issued while he was still in custody, his family petitioned the court in Hailakandi for special permission to let him appear. The family said he was innocent and did not want him to miss the opportunity to get a job. The judge accepted the request and ordered policemen to escort him to the examination centre in the adjoining district of Cachar.

“He is an accused and the case is under trial… He has the democratic right to sit for the examination. He was brought to the centre from Hailakandi by the police and was escorted back after the exam,” said Cachar district superintendent of police Ramandeep Kaur

“If he passes the exam, the recruitment board will decide whether he’ll be allowed to be part of the police department,” she said.

Hailakandi superintendent of police Gaurav Upadhyay said Santosh Dhobi was arrested last month in a FIR registered at the Lala Bazar Police Station. There are charges of his alleged involvement in armed burglary, extortion and robbery, and he had been remanded in judicial custody by the court concerned.

“The matter is in court and family members appealed to the district court to allow him to attend the examination. We escorted him as per court’s order,” Upadhayay said.

According to National Crime Records Bureau which compiles annual prison statistics, 76% of all prisoners in jails are undertrials.

A total of 32,720 candidates appeared in Assam Police’s recruitment examination for 9,017 constable posts held at 76 centres in eight districts of Assam. The State Level Police Recruitment Board headed by the director general of police (DGP) conducted the examination.

