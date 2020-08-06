e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 06, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Prisoners being provided non-veg food, sweets on demand:Jail authorities inform HC

Prisoners being provided non-veg food, sweets on demand:Jail authorities inform HC

india Updated: Aug 06, 2020 11:37 IST
Kanchan Chaudhari
Kanchan Chaudhari
Hindustantimes
         

Mumbai. Maharashtra jail authorities on Tuesday informed the Aurangabad bench of the Bombay high court (HC) that non-vegetarian food items and sweets are being supplied to prisoners in the state on demand.

Assistant public prosecutor SB Narwade informed the two-member bench, comprising Justices Ravindra Ghuge and Shrikant Kulkarni, that mutton, chicken and egg preparations and sweets such as bundi, laddu are being made available to inmates on demand.

Narwade said the inmates are allowed to purchase non-vegetarian food items and sweets from their earnings to a maximum limit of Rs 4,500 per month, but an advanced order for the edible stuff needed to be placed since they are bought from outside the jail and correctional home facilities.

The prosecutor was responding to a petition filed by Balaji Shendge, an inmate of Aurangabad Central Jail, who had complained about a lack of quality food for inmates.

He had prayed for directions to the jail authorities to provide quality food to prisoners in line with the Maharashtra Prison (Diet for Prisoners) Rules, 1970.

He had urged the court to direct the jail authorities to start “wet canteens”, as contemplated under the November 2019 circular issued by the prison department, for making available non-vegetarian food and sweets to inmates.

Noticing that the “on-demand” supply of non-vegetarian food and sweets to prisoners was sufficient compliance of the provisions of the Maharashtra Prison (Diet for Prisoners) Rules, 1970, HC disposed of the petition in view of the prosecutor’s statement.

The bench has, however, granted Shendge the liberty to raise his grievances, if any, before the committee of the district judge and the collector.

top news
Turkey’s tentacles in India go deeper than thought, says new intel warning
Turkey’s tentacles in India go deeper than thought, says new intel warning
‘Don’t interfere’: India pans China after UNSC rebuffs bid to raise Kashmir
‘Don’t interfere’: India pans China after UNSC rebuffs bid to raise Kashmir
BJP sarpanch Sajjad Ahmad shot dead by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Quazigund
BJP sarpanch Sajjad Ahmad shot dead by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Quazigund
PM Modi ‘saddened’ by fire at Ahmedabad Covid-19 hospital that killed 8
PM Modi ‘saddened’ by fire at Ahmedabad Covid-19 hospital that killed 8
Over 56,000 cases in last 24 hours push India’s Covid-19 tally closer to 2 million
Over 56,000 cases in last 24 hours push India’s Covid-19 tally closer to 2 million
Manoj Sinha appointed as Centre’s political touch to Jammu and Kashmir
Manoj Sinha appointed as Centre’s political touch to Jammu and Kashmir
‘Dhoni never said we’ll look to replace you even after my 50-60 Tests’
‘Dhoni never said we’ll look to replace you even after my 50-60 Tests’
Varun Grover, Swanand Kirkire, Kausar Munir and Mayur Puri on demanding credits musically
Varun Grover, Swanand Kirkire, Kausar Munir and Mayur Puri on demanding credits musically
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyRam MandirMumbai RainsManoj Sinha

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In