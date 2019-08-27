Private aircraft crashes in Aligarh, all 7 on board safe

india

A private aircraft crashed on Tuesday at the Ghanipur air strip in Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh. The pilot and six others escaped with minor injurie

The plane had taken off from Delhi at 8.30 am and crashed during landing when it apparently touched a high tension line.

A relief and rescue team reached the spot.

