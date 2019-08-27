e-paper
Aug 27, 2019-Tuesday
Tuesday, Aug 27, 2019

Private aircraft crashes in Aligarh, all 7 on board safe

The plane had taken off from Delhi at 8.30 am and crashed during landing when it apparently touched a high tension line.

india Updated: Aug 27, 2019 11:22 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A private aircraft crashed on Tuesday at the Ghanipur air strip in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh
A private aircraft crashed on Tuesday at the Ghanipur air strip in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh(ANI Photo)
         

A private aircraft crashed on Tuesday at the Ghanipur air strip in Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh. The pilot and six others escaped with minor injurie

The plane had taken off from Delhi at 8.30 am and crashed during landing when it apparently touched a high tension line.

A relief and rescue team reached the spot.

First Published: Aug 27, 2019 11:09 IST

