Tuesday, Aug 27, 2019
Private aircraft crashes in Aligarh, all 7 on board safe
The plane had taken off from Delhi at 8.30 am and crashed during landing when it apparently touched a high tension line.india Updated: Aug 27, 2019 11:22 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A private aircraft crashed on Tuesday at the Ghanipur air strip in Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh. The pilot and six others escaped with minor injurie
A relief and rescue team reached the spot.
First Published: Aug 27, 2019 11:09 IST
