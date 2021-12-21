Private bus operators in Kerala to go on indefinite strike from today

Private bus operators in Kerala will go on an indefinite strike from Tuesday over the delay by the state government to announce a hike in ticket prices.

Addressing a press conference earlier this month, Lawrence Babu, the chairman of the Kerala State Private Bus Operators Federation (KSPBOF), said that the state government has been ignoring a discussion with the private bus operators on the issue for over a month.

The demands of the bus operators, which have not yet been met, include a rise in the price of student tickets, diesel subsidy from the state government in wake of high prices of diesel, and a relaxation in road tax among others.

Previously, the bus operators called off their strike on November 9 against low ticket prices, after they held a meeting with Kerala transport minister Antony Raju, according to a report by Livemint.

Raju requested them to withdraw the strike by saying that their demands will be considered by the government. Issuing a statement, the bus operators association in the Kottayam city said Antony Raju assured them that their demands will be considered and further meetings will take place before November 18.

However, no such discussions have been held till now.

According to a report by Onmanorama, the private bus operators pointed out that the indefinite strike from Tuesday has been called as they are not in a position to continue their services because of the exorbitant costs of fuel and maintenance.

