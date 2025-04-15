Private operators responsible for loss of Haj slots: Minority affairs ministry

Shortcomings on the part of private tour operators resulted in India losing out on more than 52,500 slots for the annual Haj pilgrimage, though Saudi Arabia has agreed to accommodate 10,000 Indian pilgrims, the minority affairs ministry said on Tuesday. India’s annual Haj quota increased from 136,020 in 2014 to 175,025 in 2025. (Reuters)

Reports of a cut or cancellation of some 50,000 slots for Indian pilgrims by Saudi authorities had prompted Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin, Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah, and other political leaders to seek the Central government’s intervention in the matter.

The minority affairs ministry clarified in a lengthy social media post on Tuesday that more than 800 private tour operators, officially known as Combined Haj Group Operators (CHGOs), were to blame for the loss of more than 52,500 slots as they “failed to meet critical Saudi deadlines” and could not finalise contracts for camps, accommodation and transportation at Mina, a city near Mecca where the pilgrims congregate.

India’s annual Haj quota, which is decided by Saudi authorities, increased from 136,020 in 2014 to 175,025 in 2025, the minority affairs ministry said. For this year, the ministry, through the Haj Committee of India, is managing arrangements for 122,518 pilgrims.

The ministry said the remaining slots were allotted to private tour operators. “Due to updated Saudi norms, MoMA consolidated 800+ operators into 26 Combined Haj Group Operators (CHGOs), and allocated quota to them well in advance,” the ministry said on social media.

While the Haj Committee completed all necessary preparations – including flights, transport, Mina camps, accommodation and services – in line with the Saudi guidelines, the “CHGOs failed to meet critical Saudi deadlines and could not finalise required contracts for Mina camps, accommodation, and transportation –despite repeated reminders”, the ministry said.

People familiar with the matter said on condition of anonymity that one of the main hurdles was that the Saudi Haj ministry also closed its Haj or Nusuk portal for registering the private tour operators.

After the Indian government engaged with Saudi authorities at multiple levels, including ministerial, on the matter, the Saudi Haj ministry “raised concerns about pilgrims’ safety, especially in Mina, given the extreme heat and limited space”. The Saudi side also said that due to the delays, space at Mina was already occupied and “no deadline extensions would be given to any country this year”, the minority affairs ministry said.

However, because of the Indian government’s intervention, the Saudi Haj ministry agreed to re-open the Haj portal for CHGOs to accommodate 10,000 pilgrims, based on the current availability of space in Mina, the ministry said.

The minority affairs ministry has issued urgent directions to the CHGOs to complete their process without delay.

“India remains appreciative of any further gesture from Saudi authorities to accommodate more pilgrims,” the ministry said, adding that the Indian government “accords high priority to facilitating the Haj pilgrimage for Indian Muslims”.

On Tuesday, Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin raised the reduction of Haj slots in a social media post and sought external affairs minister S Jaishankar’s intervention. “The sudden cut in India’s private #Hajj quota has caused distress to thousands of pilgrims. I urge Hon’ble @DrSJaishankar to engage with the Saudi authorities and seek an expeditious resolution,” he said.

Earlier, Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Abdullah too sought Jaishankar’s intervention. “The reported cancellation of Hajj slots for over 52,000 Indian pilgrims, many of whom have already completed payments, is deeply concerning. I urge Hon’ble Minister of External Affairs @DrSJaishankar to engage with the Saudi authorities at the earliest to explore a resolution in the interest of all affected pilgrims. This measure is crucial to ease the distress of thousands hoping to undertake the sacred pilgrimage this year,” he said on social media.

People’s Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti also expressed concern about the reduction of Haj slots on social media. “This sudden decision is causing immense distress for pilgrims and tour operators across the country. Urge the Ministry of External Affairs to immediately intervene by taking up this matter with the Saudi government to seek a resolution,” she said.