Private papers of ex-prez APJ Abdul Kalam donated to National Archives

Former president J Abdul Kalam's passport, Aadhaar card, PAN card, original correspondences and lectures delivered at various institutions are among his private papers which have now been acquired by the National Archives of India.

The collection also comprises several original photographs.

Kalam, widely known as the 'Missile Man of India' was an eminent scientist and served as the 11th President of India from 2002 to 2007.

As a custodian of key archives, the National Archives of India on Monday acquired the private papers of Kalam, comprising original correspondences, passport, Aadhaar card, PAN card, tour reports, and lectures delivered by him at various universities as well as organisations, officials said.

The collection was donated by JM Nazema Maraikayar, his niece, and JMJ Sheik Saleem, grand nephew of of the former president to NAI, they said.

Arun Singhal, Director General, NAI, signed an agreement with Maraikayar at a function, to acquire the collection.

Born on October 15, 1931 in Rameswaram in today's Tamil Nadu, into a humble family, Kalam rose through sheer hard work and determination.

After studying physics and aerospace engineering, he contributed significantly to India's missile development programmes and played a pivotal role in the Pokhran-II nuclear tests of 1998, the NAI said.

Working with organisations like the DRDO and ISRO, he helped strengthen India's defence and space capabilities. His achievements earned him numerous honours, including the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian award.

Beyond his scientific contributions, Kalam was deeply passionate about inspiring the youth of India. He authored several influential books such as "Wings of Fire," "Ignited Minds," and "India 2020," all centred around dreaming big and building a stronger nation.

Known as the "People's President" for his humble and approachable nature, Kalam dedicated his post-presidency years to education and mentoring young minds. His life remains a symbol of simplicity, perseverance, and visionary leadership, the NAI said.

Kalam passed away in July 2015, leaving behind a legacy that continues to inspire generations.

The NAI is the custodian of the non-current records of the government of India and holds them in trust for the use of administrators and researchers, according to the provisions of the Public Records Act, 1993.

Apart from its vast collection of public records, the NAI also houses a rich and ever-growing collection of private papers of eminent Indians from all walks of life, who have made significant contributions to the nation.

