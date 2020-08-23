e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 22, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Private school ousts 120 students over fee

Private school ousts 120 students over fee

india Updated: Aug 23, 2020 00:21 IST
Kainat Sarfaraz
Kainat Sarfaraz
Hindustantimes
         

New Delhi: Around 120 students of KR Mangalam World School in Greater Kailash II have been served with termination notices over “deliberate and persistent non-payment of fee and arrears of fee”, school officials said.

While the school maintains that around 120 students have been served with the termination notices, the school’s parents’ association said the number is 137. A group of parents and the school have been involved in a court case over increased fee since May 2019.

As per a Delhi high court order dated July 21 in the matter, parents were directed to deposit the fee and arrears within 28 days, the school said. In a copy of the termination notice sent to the parents, the school said, “Almost six months have passed since the date of the first order dated February 19 whereby you were directed to pay the fees as per the current rates, but you have not cared to clear the same. It is a classic example of your seeking to misuse the present pandemic situation, wherein you deserve none of its benefits and have not been affected by it at all.”

A parent, whose children’s names have been struck off from the school rolls, said, “Parents are willing to pay the fee (old) but they have missed the deadline due to various reasons and they can be given a grace period of a few days instead of just striking off their child’s name.”

“The school has only allowed payment through demand drafts or cheques which further limits the option for parents. We were allowed to pay through PayTM but that shows the hiked fee and not the old fee,” he added

School principal Sangeeta Arora said, “Names of defaulters, who have been avoiding payment of school fee despite the honourable high court’s directions in February 2020, March 2020 (twice) and July 2020, have been struck off in accordance with the Delhi School Education Rules.”

In an email to the Directorate of Education on Saturday, the parents’ association said many students had their examinations from Monday and requested that the termination notices be withdrawn.

“We are examining the matter and have asked the school not to expel the students and postpone the exams for at least 15 days. Within a day or two, we will come out with a solution to the matter,” said director, education, Udit Prakash Rai.

Kamal Gupta, counsel for the school in the matter, said, “A small group of parents, despite repeated requests and reminders and court orders, did not pay the school fee for the entire last year 2019-20 and did not pay towards even tuition for the last five months from April 2020 till date. This is in defiance and non-compliance of the orders passed by the high court.”

top news
Pakistan mentions Dawood Ibrahim’s Karachi addresses in sanctions document
Pakistan mentions Dawood Ibrahim’s Karachi addresses in sanctions document
India rejects reference to Kashmir in China-Pakistan joint statement
India rejects reference to Kashmir in China-Pakistan joint statement
Part of under construction flyover at Gurugram’s Sohna road collapses
Part of under construction flyover at Gurugram’s Sohna road collapses
Covid-19 cases rise marginally in Delhi with 1,412 new patients, count over 1.6 lakh
Covid-19 cases rise marginally in Delhi with 1,412 new patients, count over 1.6 lakh
PM Modi’s latest Atmanirbhar Bharat push involves Indian toys
PM Modi’s latest Atmanirbhar Bharat push involves Indian toys
MHA issues SOP for global travel, Air Bubble passengers need not register with Indian missions
MHA issues SOP for global travel, Air Bubble passengers need not register with Indian missions
Kashmir leaders resolve to fight for restoration of Article 370 and J-K statehood
Kashmir leaders resolve to fight for restoration of Article 370 and J-K statehood
Covid update: 10 lakh+ tests per day; Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations begin
Covid update: 10 lakh+ tests per day; Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations begin
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyMS DhoniSushant Singh RajputHartalika Teej 2020 WishesChandrayaan-2

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In