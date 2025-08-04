Chandigarh, Former Indian Space Research Organisation chairman and renowned space scientist Dr S Somanath on Monday said that India's shift from a government-funded model to a stakeholder-based space ecosystem has triggered a wave of innovation, giving impetus to private satellite manufacturers, small launch vehicle developers, and data service providers. Private stakeholders have triggered a wave of innovation in space sector: Ex-ISRO chairman

This expanding ecosystem is expected to generate significant socio-economic benefits, job creation, and global market participation, Somanath said while delivering a lecture at the Panjab University Law Auditorium.

His talk, titled 'Space Sector in India: Opportunities for Business and Startups', focused on the growth of India's space sector, the role of private enterprises, and the future of space entrepreneurship in the country, the university said in a statement.

Somanath, currently serving as Vikram Sarabhai Distinguished Professor and President-elect of the Aeronautical Society of India, highlighted India's transformational journey under the 2023 Indian Space Policy, which has opened the door to foreign direct investment and strengthened support for non-governmental entities.

In his lecture, the former ISRO chairman spoke about the strategic and scientific priorities for India's future in space, including its Mars and Venus missions, reusable launch vehicles, and the planned Bharatiya Antariksh Station by 2035.

He said landing on the moon is not a pipe dream for India and the country is working on it.

By 2047, India aims to have a permanent human presence in space, a Bharatiya Antariksh Station in orbit, and indigenous missions exploring the moon, mars, and beyond, he stated.

"We're not just following global trends. We are shaping them with reusable launchers, electric propulsion, and quantum-secure space communications," he added.

Somanath called on universities to actively participate in building a self-sustaining space research and industrial ecosystem.

Referring to various problems being faced by farmers, Somanath showcased how satellite-based technologies are now transforming the sector.

He spoke about ISRO's remote sensing applications for crop insurance, yield estimation, and smart irrigation planning.

Tools like the Krishi Decision Support System , SASYA automated crop classification using RISAT-1A data, and agro-meteorological products derived from INSAT-3DR are already supporting lakhs of farmers across India. These technologies have been integrated into schemes like Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana for efficient claim assessment and smart sampling, he said.

The eminent scientist also highlighted the role of satellite data in tropical cyclone monitoring and prediction, forest fire alerts, and disaster management.

Platforms such as Bhuvan, the Indian Geo-Platform of ISRO, are providing web-based geo-spatial services for agriculture, forestry, disaster response, and governance, benefitting states like Punjab and Haryana, he said.

These innovations, he emphasised, can help farmers improve productivity, reduce risk, access timely information, and make evidence-based decisions.

Panjab University Vice-Chancellor Professor Renu Vig presided over the colloquium, which was attended by a large number of students, researchers, faculty and professionals.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.