Private university V-C arrested in Assam over businessman’s suicide: Police

GUWAHATI: A private university’s vice-chancellor in Assam was arrested on Tuesday in connection with the death of a prominent businessman.

Police said the businessman, who owns a resort at Sonpur on the outskirts of Guwahati city, blamed Assam Don Bosco University vice-chancellor Father Stephen Mavely for driving him to suicide.

“Following death of the businessman at his resort on Monday, we recovered a suicide note in which he blamed Mavely for mental harassment, which led him to take the drastic step. Based on that, we arrested the vice-chancellor on Tuesday,” Sudhakar Singh, deputy commissioner of police (Guwahati-West), said.

“Mavely was produced in court and remanded in police custody for a day for questioning his connection to the businessman’s death. Primary investigation suggests it is a case of suicide. Post mortem of the body has been done and its report is awaited,” he added.

The businessman, who was in his early seventies, is said to be one of the first to start resorts in Assam in the late 1980s. His resort in Sonapur is one of the first ventures in the area, which has dozens of such establishments these days.

In a note that he left behind, the businessman said he and his son recently received court summons on a “false and fabricated” complaint by the vice chancellor.

The note, reviewed by HT, said the university’s top official accused them of tresspass and destroying the university’s rubber and coconut trees “We have never intruded in their campus,” the note said, adding that the resort was located “far away” from the campus of the university.

“Father Stephen Mavely, therefore, should be held responsible for abetting my suicide,” the note said, adding that the vice-chancellor was responsible for blocking the elephant corridor in the area “by constructing buildings in their habitat”.

As a result, the businessman’s note said, the elephants were compelled to visit the village where his resort is located and destroy crops. “The herd has also destroyed their (the university’s) plantation, for which we are (in) no way responsible”,” the note said.

One of the prominent private universities in the northeast, Assam Don Bosco University, has four campuses. The campus in question, which is closest to the businessman’s resort, is located at Tepesia, close to Sonapur.

“It is sad that one member of the local hospitality business community, seemingly committed suicide, leaving a note mentioning the land dispute with Assam Don Bosco University, amongst other things,” a statement by Father Joseph Nellanatt, pro vice-chancellor of Assam Don Bosco University, said.

“We confirm that Assam Don Bosco University had an ongoing litigation in the court with the deceased regarding a boundary dispute, where the university had filed a petition in court, which is a standard legal procedure about this dispute and the case is still pending in court,” it added.

The note stated that Mavely or any other officers of the university are not involved in the dispute in any way after the petition regarding the boundary dispute was filed in court.

