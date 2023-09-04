‘Who’s helping whom?': Sena MP stings Centre over Harish Salve’s wedding guest

In an indirect attack at the Centre on Monday, Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi criticised the presence of Lalit Modi at the wedding of the former solicitor general of India and top lawyer Harish Salve. Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi(ANI)

Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter) Priyanka Chaturvedi said, "Not that I care about sarkari BJP lawyer marrying a third time & then very conveniently waxing eloquent on behalf of Modi government on uniform marriage laws, polygamy etc … but what should concern everyone is the presence of a fugitive who is escaping Indian law as an invitee and celebrating Modi government’s favourite lawyer’s wedding. Who’s helping whom? Who’s protecting whom is now not even a question anymore.

Priyanka reposted the statements of a journalist who said, “When fugitive businessman Lalit Modi attends the third marriage of sr lawyer Harish Salve, who is also member of #OneNationOnePoll panel headed by ex-Pres Kovind, questions are bound to be raised. Modi is wanted by Indian agencies on charges like corruption & money laundering.”

Top lawyer Harish Salve wed for the third time in London on Monday. He exchanged vows with his British partner Trina at an event that was attended by numerous guests including Lalit Modi.

Lalit Modi, the ex-IPL Commissioner, was suspended from the BCCI shortly after IPL 2010. He was suspended after being accused of misconduct, and financial irregularities in his transactions. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) alleged that Modi, acting as the Chairman of IPL Governing Council defrauded it of 753 crore rupees in collusion with officials of the World Sports Group (WSG).