Priyanka Gandhi calls for justice for Lalu Yadav. Then a response from Tejashwi

In signs of easing strain, a tweet by Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday on former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav received a response from his son Tejashwi Yadav who thanked her for her support. Earlier this week, the 73-year-old RJD chief was convicted in the fifth fodder scam case by a special CBI court.

“A crucial aspect of the BJP politics is that if someone does not bow down before them,he is harassed in different ways. Lalu Prasad Yadav is being attacked with similar political motives. I am hopeful that he will certainly get justice,” Priyanka Gandhi Vadra tweeted in Hindi.

To this, Tejashwi Yadav responded, “Thank you Priyanka ji. The ruling government… your tortures are endless but we are fully prepared too. Every Bihari is standing with Lalu ji. He has always fought those who suppress others, torture others and pit people against each other. Undoubtedly, sooner or later, truth shall win. We are not going to be scared of the Sanghis.”

शुक्रिया प्रियंका जी,



सत्ता तेरा जुल्म बहुत तो हमारी भी तैयारी है

लालू जी के साथ खड़ा एक-एक बिहारी है।



आदरणीय लालू जी सदा उनसे लड़े है जो लोगों को दबाते है,सताते है और आपस में लड़ाते है।



निसंदेह, देर-सवेर जीत न्याय की ही होगी। हम सब संघियों से डरने वाले नहीं है। https://t.co/v56t31ovKJ — Office of Tejashwi Yadav (@TejashwiOffice) February 18, 2022

Lalu Prasad Yadav on Wednesday was found guilty over the illegal withdrawal of ₹139.35 crore from Doranda treasury in Jharkhand by a special CBI court.

In 2018, he was sentenced to 14 years in jail over cases linked to Dumka, Deoghar and Chaibasa treasuries. The cases pertain to frauds during Lalu Prasad Yadav’s tenure as the chief minister of Bihar.

Friday’s Twitter exchange between Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Tejashwi Yadav hints at easing of strain in RJD-Congress ties. The two parties had fought the 2020 Bihar elections together but could not defeat the JDU-BJP combine.

The two parties are fighting the civic polls in Bihar separately. However, the opposition parties have been trying to forge a front ahead of the 2024 national elections.