Priyanka Gandhi rides #SareeTwitter train with photo from her wedding

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday shared a photo of hers in a saree with #SareeTwitter that has been trending past few days with celebrities and commoners alike sharing their memorable saree moments.

“Morning puja on the day of my wedding (22 years ago!) #SareeTwitter,” she wrote on twitter with the photo where she is seen wearing a deep coral-coloured saree.

Morning puja on the day of my wedding (22 years ago!) #SareeTwitter pic.twitter.com/EdwzGAP3Wt — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) July 17, 2019

Priyanka Gandhi, sister of Rahul Gandhi, married businessman Robert Vadra on February 18, 1997.

Several people – from politicians, actors to students and professionals -- have flooded the micro blogging site with photos of them wearing sarees. Not only women, even men are posting pictures of their family members dressed in sarees.

Actor-turned-politician Nagma shared a photo with a comment: “Saree dipicts our Indian tradition and culture. It is also supposed to be known as our sexiest costume. One looks dignified , elegant, beautiful , graceful and yet can seem very appealing in it #SareeTwitter”

Congress leader and member of Parliament from Assam Gaurav Gogoi shared a photo of his UK-born wife Elizabeth Colburn Gogoi in the 5-meter garment and wrote: “Can husbands get on the #SareeTwitter train?”

Several foreigners have also posted their saree moments with the trending hashtag.

The Embassy of Israel in India posted a series of photographs of people and diplomats dressed in saree.

“No doubt a Saree is a powerful fashion statement that makes women look gorgeous and stylish. Here is our take (in pictures) on why we LOVE this gracious Indian National Attire #saree”, it posted.

First Published: Jul 17, 2019 09:54 IST