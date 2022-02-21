Probe into Bengal cattle smuggling picks up after ED arrests key accused in Delhi

The ongoing investigation into cattle smuggling in Bengal has gained momentum following the arrest of Muhammad Enamul Haque, one of the prime accused, by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Delhi on Friday, officials aware of the development said.

Haque, who was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in November 2020, was released on bail after he moved the Supreme Court. He was named in a CBI charge sheet filed at the Asansol court in West Burdwan district in 2021. On Friday, ED officials summoned him to an office in Delhi for questioning.

“Haque was arrested after hours of grilling and produced before a special court in Delhi on Saturday. He was remanded in the ED’s custody for seven days,” an official said on condition of anonymity. More people will be interrogated soon, the officer added.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) the ED are conducting parallel probes into the alleged involvement of several Border Security Force (BSF), Customs and police officers, smugglers and politicians in cattle smuggling along the West Bengal-Bangladesh border. The probe was started by the CBI in 2018.

The ED got involved since it is alleged that a sizeable chunk of the money went to politicians and influential people and invested in various businesses. The probe has led to raids in multiple states. In December 2020, for example, the CBI conducted simultaneous raids in 15 cities and towns of West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh, officials said. It is suspected that a large quantity of money was sent to other states through hawala operators.

Haque was arrested 72 hours after the CBI questioned Bengali movie star and Trinamool Congress (TMC) Lok Sabha member Deepak Adhikari for five hours in Kolkata.

Adhikari, who is popularly known as Dev, represents the Ghatal constituency from where he won twice. CBI officials said they received information that Haque’s money was used to produce a movie starring the actor.

Adhikari denied the allegation on February 15. “I told the CBI officers that I neither know Haque nor did I receive anything from him,” he told the media while leaving the CBI office.

The CBI also summoned TMC’s Birbhum district unit president Anubrata Mondal, a close aide of chief minister Mamata Banerjee, on February 14. Mondal did not visit the CBI office citing illness. He was recently made a national working committee member of the TMC.

According to the first information report (FIR) filed by CBI, three Bengal-based cattle traders, Muhammad Enamul Haque, Anarul Sheikh and Muhammad Gulam Mustafa, carried out the operation. Two BSF officers have been arrested so far. Their properties have been sealed. Around a dozen Bengal police officers have also been interrogated by the ED in Delhi.

ED officials said that Vinay Mishra, a Kolkata-based businessman who was a general secretary of the TMC’s youth wing, is a prime accused in the coal smuggling case as well as the cattle smuggling case. After Mishra remained untraceable for months and was declared an absconder by the CBI, his lawyers informed the Calcutta high court in June last year that he had relinquished Indian citizenship in November 2020.

Mishra is believed to be living in Vanuatu, a chain of 80 islands in the south Pacific, whose citizenship he acquired. A report in Vanuatu media said in July last year that he was granted citizenship under its Development Support Program, which requires applicants to possess net personal assets worth $ 500,000 ( ₹3.7 crore). Incidentally, Vanuatu has an extradition treaty with India.

According to the CBI’s FIR, cattle seized by the BSF were undervalued and auctioned with the help of some customs officers so that traders could buy these at very low price and legally sell them again in Bangladesh. Part of the sale proceeds allegedly went to some TMC leaders and government officers.